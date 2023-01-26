Westchester doctor who prescribed opioids for resale on the black market gets 4 years in prison

A White Plains doctor who prosecutors said showed “utter disregard” to the harm he would inflict in prescribing more than 100,000 doses of highly addictive opioids for resale on the black market was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday in Manhattan Federal Court.

Marc Laruelle, 65, pleaded guilty in October to writing up tens of thousands of prescriptions for Oxycodone, amphetamines, and Xanax for patients who didn’t need them between September 2016 and October 2021. Sometimes, he didn’t even meet the person getting the medicine.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Denise Cote also ordered Laruelle to pay $168,027 in forfeiture.

Laruelle charged around 60 people up to $500 in cash for Oxycodone prescriptions alone — often under the assumption they would resell the pills illegally for a profit. Prosecutors say he prescribed everyone antidepressants to throw off the scent and make it look like his scripts were written up “in the context of psychiatric treatment.”

He “slowly increased the dosage of Oxycodone he prescribed in order to avoid detection of his illegal prescriptions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mitzi Steiner wrote to Judge Cote before the sentencing.

The law caught up with Laruelle after he prescribed Oxycodone, Adderall, and Xanax to an undercover agent in late 2021. The agent told him there was no medical need for the powerful drugs and that they previously bought them from “friends,” and planned to resell them, according to court records.

In the context of America’s opioid crisis — which caused more than 68,000 deaths in 2020 alone — prosecutors requested Cote give Laruelle up to nine years in prison to set an example. Steiner said despite efforts by law enforcement, “dirty doctors and medical practitioners continue to cash in” on money to be made writing up fake prescriptions for addictive drugs.

“The opioid epidemic has worsened dramatically over the last two decades. The opioid crisis has wreaked havoc on our country and destroyed innumerable lives,” Steiner wrote in the government’s sentencing submission.

“The diversion of prescription drugs is an especially heinous crime because, by its nature, it is committed by highly educated — and often already highly compensated — medical professionals who swore oaths to protect the health of their patients,” Steiner noted.

Laruelle’s lawyers did not return the Daily News’s calls seeking comment.