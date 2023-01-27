Westchester driver busted in Queens hit-and-run crash, NYPD says

A hit-and-run driver who badly injured a man crossing a Queens street was arrested Thursday for the crime, police said.

Alberto Santana, 22, of White Plains, was charged with vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as driving without insurance and running a red light, according to cops.

The 45-year-old victim early on Aug. 16 was crossing Roosevelt Ave. near 76th St. in Elmhurst when the impact happened.

Santana, who was behind the wheel of a Honda, hit the victim and sped off. The victim suffered severe body trauma and was treated at Elmhurst Hospital.