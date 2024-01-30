Westchester man charged with attempted murder for stabbing after recreational dispute

A Bedford Hills man was charged with attempted murder and assault and was arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing at a Putnam County sports facility on Sunday.

Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo said Justin Pagan, 20, from Bedford Hills was involved in an altercation with a 33-year-old Mount Vernon man at Hudson Valley Airsoft at the Paladin Center in Carmel around 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.

Bodo said both were involved in a game of airsoft, which is a team live shooting game involving plastic bullets. After the game, Pagan allegedly stabbed the victim six times in the chest and torso. He also sustained some minor cuts to his hand.

Bodo said police believe the stabbing occurred because of an altercation between the two during the game.

Pagan and the victim were taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment, where the victim remains in stable condition after he sustained multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

Pagan was released from the hospital and was taken into custody by Carmel police. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Pagan was placed in custody at Putnam County Correctional Facility on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 secured bond.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Bedford Hills NY man charged with attempted murder for stabbing