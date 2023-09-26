Westchester Medical Center's $221M tower would convert all patient rooms to private

VALHALLA − A new patient care tower planned on the campus of Westchester Medical Center would convert all patient rooms in the hospital to private rooms.

The $221.3 million project includes a five-story, 128-bed building totaling 162,626 square feet that will serve patients who need trauma, neurosciences, cardiology and general surgery. Construction is expected to begin at the end of this year.

It would bring 770 construction jobs and 127 full-time jobs and generate about $3.5 million in sales tax revenues over 30 years, according to a news release.

Joshua Ratner, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Westchester Medical Center Health Network, said the critical care tower serves not only the Westchester County, but also the Hudson Valley region.

“The critical care tower is by all accounts a unique project for the Hudson Valley,” he said. “It’s the only project of its kind that is capable of handling the critical patients as well as general medical surgical patients.”

'A holistic and healing environment for patients'

Westchester Medical Center had been considering investing in more private rooms. It became an urgent need during the pandemic as patients were concerned about infections acquired in hospitals.

Of the hospital's 315 medical surgical beds, about 30% are private beds. The new patient rooms planned at the tower will double the size of the current 150-square-foot ICU rooms. Each room will have a window that brings in natural light. All rooms will be used for both critical care and general surgical procedures and will serve two beds should the hospital need to temporarily increase the capacity.

“It will be a much more holistic and healing environment that is more accommodating for the patients, family members and visitors. The room itself will be capable of serving all the equipment needed for the highest-acuity critical care patients,” Ratner said.

Westchester Medical Center Health operates nine hospitals on eight campuses in the Hudson Valley. The network cares for about 300,000 patients annually, with 12,000 patients transferred to the headquarters in Valhalla.

“As a result of the pandemic, we recognized that having the ability to surge in capacity in the types of beds and the numbers of beds is really important,” Ratner said. “This tower really ensures that as the need grows that we’re positioned in the Hudson Valley to take care of patients for foreseeable future.”

The new tower will also enhance the training for medical residents and students. It would include a conference room on the first floor and a meeting room on each floor.

The $221 million project will be funded through a $195 million tax-exempt bond, as well as grants and donations.

Joan McDonald, chair of Local Development Corporation, a county agency that assists Westchester not-for-profit organizations in securing tax-exempt bond financing benefits, said it’s one of the largest approvals. She said the benefits are provided at no cost or risk to the taxpayers since the Westchester Medical Center is responsible for paying the $281,250 bond proceeds.

"This tower will be a good addition to the various health care facilities we already have in this county,” McDonald said.

Helu Wang covers development and real estate for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach her at hwang@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester Medical Center to build a new $221M patient tower