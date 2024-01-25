Westchester, Rockland sites seeking lifeguards for the upcoming summer season

The weather is cold and dreary but Lower Hudson Valley parks and pools are looking ahead to summer weather and searching for lifeguards.

Westchester County Parks and Rockland County town parks and recreation offices are opening applications for lifeguarding jobs during the 2024 summer season.

What are the qualifications to become a lifeguard?

Westchester County Parks Commissioner Kathy O'Connor said applicants must be age 15 or older to apply. Applicants are expected to have current American Red Cross Lifeguarding/First Aid or CPR/AED for Lifeguards certifications or an equivalent, and pass the Westchester County practical skills test.

Applicants in Rockland must also complete an American Red Cross Lifeguarding certification course, but applications, certification courses and skills tests vary by town, according to Orangetown senior Parks and Recreation supervisor David Torres.

Torres said age requirements may vary too, as New York state law lowered the lifeguarding age limit to 15 in 2023, as long as they are under supervision of an aquatics director. More information about each application can be found on each town's website.

Sites that need lifeguards

Westchester applicants must be able to work at several locations including Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains, Sprain Ridge Pool and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers, Willson’s Waves Pool in Mount Vernon, as well as Croton Point Park Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle if they are waterfront certified.

In Rockland, the towns of Clarkstown, Ramapo and Stony Point's lifeguard applications open Feb. 1, but the towns of Orangetown and Stony Point got a head start earlier this month.

Benefits of becoming a lifeguard

O'Connor said its lifeguards have won several awards, including winning American Red Cross Top Provider awards every year since 2020.

“By becoming a Westchester County Parks Lifeguard, you will be joining an esteemed team that teaches life-long skills, while working in the beautiful Westchester County Parks system," she said.

Those who are applying to be a lifeguard for the first time will be offered training from the county, which O'Connor says includes waterfront training for both pools and beaches.

Torres said lifeguarding is the perfect job for high schoolers or college students back home for the summer.

"It's a great opportunity to learn some life skills in terms of water safety and CPR," he said. "That'll be useful to them or their loved ones eventually if they have their own families."

Torres said it's also a good way to gain job experience for future careers.

"I find that a lot of our staff in leadership positions started either as lifeguards or camp counselors, and they usually stuck around," Torres said.

He said the town's need for lifeguards is greatest during the town's annual summer camp, which will run from July 1 to August 9 this year.

The town is currently looking for applicants to join their new junior lifeguarding course, which trains participants ages 11 to 14 in first aid, CPR and AED. However, the course is not a certification for lifeguarding. All applicants will be able to take a certification class in the spring, Torres said.

Where can I apply?

For more information about lifeguarding in Westchester County, contact the County’s aquatics team at prc-aquatics@westchestercountyny.gov or (914) 231-4556.

For more information about lifeguarding in Orangetown, visit @orangetownrecreation on Instagram or visit the Parks and Recreation Department's website to apply for courses with Community Pass.

For more information about lifeguarding in Stony Point, visit the Parks and Recreation Department's website to apply.

Clarkstown's lifeguard applications will open on Feb. 1. Applications will be released on the department's website.

Ramapo's lifeguard applications will open on Feb. 1. Applications will be released on the department's website.

