Westchester saw increase in tourism following pandemic

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the county's tourism revenue reached $2 billion in 2022, based on New York State's annual Tourism Economics report.

Latimer said in a news release Monday that the county's visitor spending represented 43% of all visitor spending in the Hudson Valley Region for that year.

This increase comes after a lull in tourism because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report said the county saw a 99% recovery from pandemic losses. Visitor spending in 2020 was $1.15 billion and $1.61 in 2021.

“The [99% recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic] speaks to the strength of Westchester County as a destination in the Hudson Valley region,” Westchester County Tourism & Film Director Natasha Caputo said. "The 2022 results show that our tourism industry is helping Westchester County recover, is creating meaningful job opportunities for residents and is a vital part of our county’s prosperity.”

The report said that retail spending went up by 39%, hospitality spending went up by 27% and food and beverage spending went up by 23%, putting Westchester County fifth in New York State for visitor spending.

Caputo said the county’s “huge” restaurant sector, which includes some gems from Michelin star-rated chefs, and its hotel partners is a driving force in the increased travel and spending in the region.

Fall and winter are the county's best seasons for tourism. Whether it’s the new Abbey Inn & Spa in Peekskill, the Great Pumpkin Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson and other holiday light shows or year round programming at the Caramoor estate, she said Westchester tourism is rich and full of opportunities.

With three Metro-North lines, Amtrak service and a regional airline, “we’re like an extension of New York City,” Caputo said. “We really are a spot for a getaway or an escape. Whether you want a luxury experience like a Bed & Breakfast, want to experience the outdoors or even a major event or arts and cultural installation.”

Caputo says the county’s tourism industry has added 20,200 jobs in the last year. She said utilizing social media and partnering with travel blogs and influences has also helped spread the word about Westchester’s many local attractions.

“It builds new content and puts their perspective there to draw visitors and draw new audiences coming to Westchester so we can continue building on this momentum of the economic spend,” she said.

Local and state taxes from the tourism industry also contributed $243.5 million to the county's economy.

“People have such a positive experience [here],” Caputo said. “They have a memorable experience and that’s what you want when you go to a destination, that you come back.”

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester NY tourism revenue increase reported after pandemic lull