Westchester Sports Hall of Famer pleads guilty to child porn charge

A former teacher, basketball announcer and member of the Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Richard Leaf, 74, of Somers, who authorities said used multiple fake accounts to pose as a teenager online, admitted in U.S. District Court in White Plains on Thursday that he had received child pornography.

He is a retired Harrison middle school teacher and was inducted into the Westchester Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Leaf was a fixture in high school sports in the county for decades, announcing the Section 1 basketball championships, interviewing the winners of the "Con Edison Scholar Athlete of the Week" and serving as a soccer official. He also was the public address announcer at Iona College basketball games for several years.

Leaf was arrested in February 2021 and court records revealed he had posed as a teenager in the online chat room, Chat Avenue, as well as on Skype. When he allowed FBI agents to view his computer during the investigation in 2020 they discovered multiple pornographic images, including a video of a naked 15-year-old boy who was communicating with Leaf.

In a brief interview with The Journal News/lohud at the time, he said he didn't know how the pornography had gotten onto his computer and suggested he had been hacked. But he acknowledged there was "some truth" to the allegations that he had posed online as a teenager.

A plea deal was likely since March 2022 when Leaf agreed that the prosecution could continue without an indictment. The charge of receiving child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and maximum of 20 years in prison.

In a plea agreement, Leaf consented to forfeiting 10 pieces of equipment FBI agents had taken, including an Apple Watch, a desktop computer and several iPads. Both sides agreed that the sentencing guidelines call for a prison term between 14 and 17 1/2 years. Judges must consider the guidelines but are not bound by them, and Leaf's age and lack of criminal history suggest he would get less than that range.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

County spokesperson Catherine Cioffi said in an email Monday that Leaf’s arrest and guilty plea have cast a shadow on his reputation and “we are actively reviewing” his inclusion.

“The Hall of Fame not only acknowledges (inductees) athletic accomplishments, but also values their positive impact on society, considering them as influential role models,” she wrote.

She said a decision would be made soon.

