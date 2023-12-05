Westchester's first recreational cannabis dispensary opens

Westchester's first adult recreational cannabis dispensary opened Tuesday after a months-long legal battle that prevented dispensaries across the state from obtaining licenses.

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary in Mount Vernon is the first in Westchester County/Lower Hudson to open as an adult recreational cannabis dispensary, according to its founder John Ruggiero.

"We are delighted to finally open our doors to the community," Ruggiero said in a news release. "Elevate is committed to providing safe, first-class cannabis products and rapid delivery services for our customers."

Elevate Cannabis Dispensary in Mount Vernon, Westchester's first cannabis dispensary is schedule to open soon. Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Four disabled veterans sued the state in August, claiming that state cannabis industry regulators "unjustly awarded dispensary licenses" to businesses impacted by prior marijuana convictions. The lawsuit was settled on Nov. 29, awarding over 430 cannabis dispensaries across the Lower Hudson Valley their licenses.

Ruggiero said this is the first of several Elevate locations set to open in the coming months. Ruggiero said his brand is dedicated to social equity causes like "fighting cancer, combating addiction and contributing to the development of affordable housing in the region."

Ruggiero said an official grand opening celebration is planned to occur in the next two weeks with state and local officials.

Customers can visit Elevate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 127 South Terrace Ave. in Mount Vernon.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY pot legalization: Westchester first recreational dispensary now open