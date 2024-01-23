Westcott Fountain on Florida State campus expected to be back up and running

Florida State University's Westcott Fountain has been on a longer winter break compared to FSU students, faculty and staff.

After over a month of being fenced off for maintenance and renovations, the iconic fountain is expected to be up and running by Tuesday.

Now they just need to keep champagne away from it.

“There’s a water line that we’re in the process of fixing right now, and once that water line is fixed, we’re going to fill it up either today or first thing in the morning,” Doug Cardosi, assistant director of maintenance at FSU’s Facilities Department, told the Tallahassee Democrat Monday.

Shortly after the end of the fall semester, construction activities including turf and drainage improvements began Dec. 17, where the fountain was drained ahead of a construction fence that was placed around it Dec. 18.

An email about the fountain’s closure was sent to the FSU community a few days before the project started.

Skippy Morris, a project manager at FSU’s Facilities Department, says he helped with the drainage improvements and with bringing new turf in — which is artificial grass.

“The biggest issue was the grass that kept dying around the fountain because of champagne and different things getting into it, which didn’t allow it to grow,” Morris said. “We put artificial turf all around the fountain so that it keeps its color all year long.”

He added, “It looks really good.”

This comes after a campaign was launched in October in efforts of preserving the fountain, where FSU students turning 21 or older can win a birthday gift consisting of a champagne koozie and water-soluble confetti to help prevent injuries and damage to the Westcott structure — issues that have occurred during the students' traditional celebrations of getting thrown into the fountain at midnight on their 21st birthday.

In addition to the fountain’s lengthy closure, it is expected to temporarily close again once some warmer weather kicks in to allow the university’s maintenance team to put a new coat of paint inside of the fountain, according to Cardosi.

“We’re not going to be painting it just yet since the temperatures aren’t conducive right now,” Cardosi said.

