Westerly man charged with stabbing his wife

Nov. 25—WESTERLY — Police arrested a Westerly man Friday on charges he stabbed his wife multiple times in an assault that occurred while the couple's two children were home.

At 8:19 p.m.on Friday, Westerly police officers were called out to 139 High St. for the report of a stabbing. Police found a woman with stabs wounds to her forearm and back and bleeding heavily, police said in a statement.

The woman, treated at the scene by officers, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. The woman told police her husband had assaulted her. Police do not yet know what led to the assault.

Antoine Knight, 33, who was standing outside the 139 High St. home when police arrived, is charged with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct.

Police said the two juveniles who were present at the time of the assault were not injured.

Further information was not immediately available.