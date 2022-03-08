Westerly man gets life in prison for 2018 homicide

PROVIDENCE — A judge dealt a life prison sentence to a 54-year-old Westerly man after he pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree murder in a 2018 homicide, according to prosecutors.

Nelson Dearce stabbed Jeremy Lehmann to death in the home that Dearce shared with his ex-girlfriend.

Following their separation, she and Dearce continued to live together in the home on Bowling Lane in Westerly.

The fatal stabbing occurred at this home in Westerly.

The woman, also the mother of their four young children, had taken up a romantic relationship with Lehmann, 50, of Niantic, Connecticut.

Then, on Jan. 28, 2018, Dearce came home early from work, cornered Lehmann in the first-floor bathroom, and stabbed and slashed him 57 times with a knife, say prosecutors.

Dearce's ex-girlfriend had been in another room with their children during his assault on Lehmann in the bathroom.

After that, they say, the defendant left the bathroom and told her, “I killed him, I should have killed you.”

Officers found Dearce outside the apartment; he was arrested without incident.

In May, a deadlock emerged between the jurors in Dearce's case. Superior Court Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg declared a mistrial.

It was the first jury trial in state Superior Court since March 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.

Dearce remained at the ACI. His plea hearing on Monday brought a conclusion to the case, with Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha applauding the sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Judge sentences Nelson Dearce to life for 2018 Westerly murder.