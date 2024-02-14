Western aid to Ukraine exceeds the post-WWII Marshall Plan — EBRD chief

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 18, 2024

Western support for Ukraine far exceeds the U.S. plan to rebuild Western Europe after World War II (Marshall Plan), said European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President, Odile Renaud-Basso, Politico reported on Feb. 13.

“[The EU’s financial assistance] is much bigger in real terms than any Marshall Plan after the Second World War, in terms of percentage of GDP of support,” Renault-Basso said.

The EU and U.S. have been Ukraine’s biggest financial backers during the conflict, handing out €27.5 billion and €22.9 billion, respectively, between Russia’s February 2022 invasion and the end of last year, Politico wrote.

“The fact that they [Ukraine] received 50 percent of their budget financed by external support is huge,” Renaud-Basso said.

The EU’s expected €18 billion in 2024 funding for Ukraine represents almost one-tenth of the country’s €186 billion projected GDP.

All 27 European Union member states agreed to a four-year €50 billion ($54 billion USD) aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 1, previously held up by Hungary.

The U.S. Senate finally passed a bill providing $60 billion in aid to Ukraine on Feb. 13, with part of the funding to go to the support the economy.

The bill must now be approved by the House of Representatives. Its speaker, Mike Johnson, has indicated that he will not bring the bill up for debate.

