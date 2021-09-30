Western airplane maintenance providers rush to sign Chinese contracts

Airshow China in Zhuhai
Stella Qiu and David Kirton
·3 min read

By Stella Qiu and David Kirton

ZHUHAI (Reuters) - Western aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs) signed a flurry of new contracts with Chinese customers and joint-venture partners at the country's biggest air show this week to strengthen their foothold in the lucrative market.

The quick rebound in traffic in China's domestic aviation market to pre-COVID levels, coupled with large declines in other parts of the world, has made China even more important to providers trying to minimise pandemic-driven revenue hits.

"China is key to the future of aerospace because the centre of gravity of passenger traffic is moving east," Kailash Krishnaswamy, general manager at Spirit AeroSystems China, said on the sidelines of Airshow China in Zhuhai after signing a 10-year repair contract with cargo carrier SF Airlines. Spirit was attending the show for the first time.

Consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimates China's MRO market will be 8% larger this year than in 2019, making it one of two regions to surpass pre-pandemic levels, alongside eastern Europe. By 2031, it forecasts the MRO market in China will more than double its pre-COVID size to nearly $20 billion annually.

Honeywell International is a major supplier to Commercial Aircraft Corp of China's (COMAC) C919 narrowbody programme and is bidding for work on the Sino-Russian CR929 widebody, said its China president, Steve Lien.

Such deals give it a foothold for the future when maintenance is needed. Honeywell this week signed a provisional agreement to provide MRO services for its C919 auxiliary power units with the plane's first customer, China Eastern Airlines, and said it expected to sign up other carriers as COMAC ramps up production.

Like Spirit, it also sees strong prospects in the cargo market, which has been growing rapidly with the rise of e-commerce and typically uses older planes that require more maintenance than the latest generation of jets.

"The forecast forward for cargo is very strong," Lien said. "China's cargo capacity is not as mature globally as in the U.S. and Europe. But it is in the national interest to make it mature."

Boeing Co and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co Ltd (GAMECO) signed a deal at the show to set up two 767 freighter conversion lines next year.

Chinese airlines will need 8,700 new airplanes through 2040 worth $1.47 trillion at list prices, Boeing said in a forecast last week.

At a time when China is focused increasingly on production of homegrown planes, Boeing China President Sherry Carbary said her company's strength in services was key to giving it a market foothold over the longer term.

"It is the services that actually support that airplane over its life, over the next 20, 30, 40 years," Carbary said. "So it is not a one-time sale. It is a lifetime relationship that is very important to us."

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and David Kirton in Zhuhai; additional reporting and writing by Jamie Freed in Sydney. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • U.S., EU agree to work on chip supplies, tech rules, China trade

    The United States and European Union agreed on Wednesday to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms. Launching a new forum, the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), senior cabinet officials from both continents also pledged to cooperate on the screening of investments on export controls for sensitive dual-use technologies and on the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

  • If Taper Tantrum 2.0 Is Like the First One, Prepare for Months of Instability

    Pfizer submits some data on children’s vaccine but approval still awaits, Democrats consider $1 trillion coin as eventual debt-limit solution, Evergrande makes restructuring progress, and other news to start your day.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $3.5B C-17 Globemaster III Jet Support Deal

    Boeing (BA) is going to provide support and sustainment services to the government product support manager/product support integrator for the C-17 weapon system.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices

    In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. Now, they're cutting into one of the humblest yet most vital links in the global manufacturing supply chain: The plastic pellets that go into a vast universe of products ranging from cereal bags to medical devices, automotive interiors to bicycle helmets.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

    The car, which will be known as the Spectre, is expected to be delivered to its first customers in late 2023

  • The World’s Fastest Growing Shale Play Keeps On Breaking Records

    Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play, has shown serious growth in oil and gas production and well activity levels in recent months, making it the world’s fastest-growing shale play

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop as the Dollar Soars

    U.S. yields remain steady

  • China Power Crunch Unleashes Turmoil in Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power-hungry commodities producers are in Beijing’s firing line, but the government’s efforts to stave off a full-blown energy crisis are also fueling rallies in everything from fertilizer to silicon.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the Ci

  • Investors used the crypto crash after China's ban to buy the most bitcoin in four months last week: CoinShares

    Investment in bitcoin hit its highest in four months in the week to September 24, when China announced it would ban most crypto activities.

  • Enbridge's long-delayed Line 3 oil pipeline project to start up Oct. 1

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday its Line 3 pipeline replacement project will begin operating on Oct. 1, the first successful major expansion of Canadian crude export capacity in six years, clearing hurdles that other projects were unable to overcome. Its completion is welcome news for the Canadian energy sector after a number of proposed pipelines, including TC Energy's Keystone XL, were scrapped due to environmental opposition and regulatory delays. The $8.2 billion project allows Enbridge to roughly double its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day on the 1,765 km-long (1097 mile-long) pipeline.

  • Energy suppliers under scrutiny as three more collapse

    Every energy supplier has been told to provide detailed information on its finances to the industry watchdog amid fears of a wave of winter bankruptcies as another three companies went bust in the face of surging power prices.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • Vietnam's lockdown ensnares world's clothing giants

    From shoes and sweaters to car parts and coffee, Vietnam's strict and lengthy coronavirus lockdown has sparked product shortages among worldwide brands such as Nike and Gap which have grown increasingly dependent on the Southeast Asian nation's manufacturers.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.