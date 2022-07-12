Deputies searching for suspect following Western Alamance Middle School lock down

Sheriff’s deputies locked down Western Alamance Middle School for more than an hour, Tuesday afternoon after a suspect fled from across part of campus.

At 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, Deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance at Holly Tree Mobile Home Park on N.C. 87, Elon, near the middle school, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jimmy Wayne Himmelheber, 30, ran from a home as deputies arrived, through some woods and across school property ignoring deputies' orders to stop. He apparently wasn’t armed and did not have contact with any students or staff, but deputies put the school on lockdown immediately.

There were about 120 staff and students on campus for middle and high school summer classes.

A K-9 tracked the suspect to some woods where it lost the trail at 1:13 p.m. The lockdown lifted at 1:22 p.m., according to the release.

The suspect is charged with a felony probation violation in Edgecombe County, and the Alamance Sheriff’s Office is adding misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male with dark hair in a ponytail wearing a grey shirt, black camouflage pants and red shoes. They ask anyone seeing him to call 911.

