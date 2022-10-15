Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$3.7m in the last 12 months

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Robert Sarver bought US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$77.24 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$63.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 44.75k shares for US$3.7m. But they sold 21.69k shares for US$2.1m. Overall, Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Western Alliance Bancorporation Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares. Specifically, Independent Director Donald Snyder ditched US$353k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Western Alliance Bancorporation Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Western Alliance Bancorporation insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$194m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Western Alliance Bancorporation Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Western Alliance Bancorporation and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

