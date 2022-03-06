Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is

Praveen Chawla
·2 min read

Western Alliance Bankcorp (NYSE:WAL) caught my eye due to recent insider activity. Both the CEO and chief financial officer have purchased shares this year, spending a substantial amount to do so.

An overview of recent insider transactions is illustrated below:

Insider

Position

Insider Trade Date

Shares Change

Buy/Sell

Price

Theisen Randall S

General Counsel

2022-02-09

2,963

Sell

101.96

GIBBONS DALE

Vice Chairman and CFO

2022-02-01

5,000

Buy

99.68

Vecchione Kenneth

President and CEO

2022-01-31

5,600

Buy

97.88


The stock has fallen further since they bought, so now it is even a better deal. But, of course, it can still get even cheaper.

Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is
Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is

Western Alliance is a Phoenix-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans, mainly for real estate. The bank also has an investment advisory business that manages investment portfolios for clients.

The company's reportable segments are:


  • Commercial segment: provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

  • Consumer Related segment: offers consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking, and commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors.

  • Corporate & Other segment: consists of the company's investment portfolio, corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments and inter-segment eliminations.


As of Dec. 31, the company's loan portfolio totaled $39.1 billion.

Western Alliance looks like a good opportunity because it has a high return on equity of 21.7% and a relatively low price-earnings ratio of around 10. The company's three-year revenue and earnings per share growth is over 20%.

Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is
Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is
Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is
Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is


The GF Value Line indicates modest undervaluation based on historical ratios, past financial performance and future earnings projections.

Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is
Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is

Regulatory capital ratios are strong and the bank is well capitalized.

Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is
Western Alliance Bank: Where the Money Is

Conclusion

Notorious bank robber Willie Sutton was on the FBI's most wanted list in the 1920s. After he was finally arrested and asked why he robbed banks, Sutton simply replied, Because thats where the money is. Rather than robbing banks, a safer tactic is to see if senior bank executives are buying shares and, if they are, then after some due diligence, we can do the same. Western Alliance fits the bill and looks like a suitable candidate for my version of a bank heist.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Sony, Honda Mulling Joint Venture

    Goal is to develop, sell high-value-added EVs

  • Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

    Putin threatens Ukraine with loss of statehood

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • 3 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Turning the calendar to March, folks may be hoping for a rebound in the stock market -- or at the very least, for the bleeding to stop. What we do know, however, is that buying and holding quality dividend stocks has historically been a great way to generate passive income from companies with the staying power to outlast tough times. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Chemours (NYSE: CC), and nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are three dividend stocks worth considering for March and beyond.

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Any time is a good time to add to your positions in growth stocks -- even during market downturns. It recently launched pivotal phase 3 trials for two potential blockbusters: a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate and a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate.

  • Time to Buy This Beaten-Down AI Tech Stock?

    This has been a brutal earnings season for investors who hold a lot of growth stocks. Markets are down, and Wall Street sentiment is shifting toward safer, more established businesses. Many of these growth stocks are issuing conservative outlooks for the fiscal year ahead, too, after several years of booming gains.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • 3 Reasons This HealthCare Stock Is a Great Buy in 2022

    A well-diversified business that is poised to grow for a long time could be your smartest pick this year.

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • Shell Buys Russia’s Flagship Urals Oil at a Record Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Aims to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payment to CreditorsPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • Why PayPal Plunged 34.9% in February

    The payments company provided weak guidance for its fiscal 2022's first quarter and has significantly lowered its outlook for new account additions.

  • SoFi Is Preparing to Roll Out Options Trading -- It Could Be a Big Deal

    In SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) most recent earnings call, CFO Chris Lapointe said the company's online brokerage would soon roll out options trading, which will give investors the right to buy or sell a stock at a certain price by a certain date. Because of that diversity of offerings, it might not seem like it, but this feature within the SoFi Invest brokerage could be a big deal.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    You only need to look at Ark Invest's ARK Innovation ETF to see that growth stocks have been struggling badly. The fund, which focuses on disruptive growth stocks, has fallen more than 30% in the past three months while the S&P 500 has declined just 4%. Two stocks that are not only growing, but also bringing in billions in free cash are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN).