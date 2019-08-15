Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

I've been keeping an eye on Western Areas Limited (ASX:WSA) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe WSA has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Western Areas here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

WSA's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that WSA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. WSA currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:WSA Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

