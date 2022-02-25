Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ross Kerber
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Ross Kerber

(Reuters) -Some Western companies severed their ties with Russia on Friday, and others studied whether and how to do so, as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and pressure to abandon some business dealings.

European sports and entertainment businesses were among the first to announce such moves.

Premier League club Manchester United withdrew the sponsorship rights of Russian airline Aeroflot, Formula One canceled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, and organizers of the Eurovision song contest said Russia would not be allowed to participate in this year's final.

The "inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's (Eurovision) contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement.

Gadget maker Dell Technologies Inc said it suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia and would closely monitor the situation to determine next steps. New U.S. rules on exports to Russia announced on Thursday covered computers, and Dell accounted for about 6% of computer shipments to Russia last quarter, according to researcher IDC.

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc said, without providing a reason, that it had suspended its codesharing service with Aeroflot.

Alexandria, Virginia, marketing consultant Dan Sondhelm said companies were trying to balance the reputational risk of continuing to deal with Moscow with their economic interests and concerns about upsetting some of their investors.

"It will take some time for companies to make their decisions to act or do nothing," Sondhelm said. "It doesn't happen overnight."

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia that targeted five major Russian banks, including state-backed Sberbank and VTB, the country's two largest lenders, as well as wealthy individuals, and announced new export control measures.

On Friday, European Union member states agreed to freeze European assets of Putin and his foreign minister, among other measures.

Some experts and attorneys said Western executives would seek to end commercial arrangements, even if they were not obliged to do so, to avoid public relations problems or the bureaucracy of trying to navigate sanctions in areas such as technology exports.

"What a lot of them will do is just drop any Russian customers. They will just say 'we’re not going to deal with that,'" said William Reinsch, a trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former U.S. Commerce Department export official.

David Smith, partner at insurance broker McGill and Partners in London, said that even before the invasion and sanctions, two underwriters had told him they did not want to insure a shipping company operating in Russian waters on the grounds they did not want to facilitate business with Russia.

"People should be thinking more and more about the moral issue, it’s not just a box-ticking exercise,” Smith said.

Western consumer brands operating in the region could face backlash. For instance, several posters on Facebook responded with outrage after a verified account for McDonald's Corp posted that it closed restaurants in Ukraine, but did not address its Russia locations.

"The Russian occupiers, the military, and their children will continue to enjoy a variety of burgers. And my child is sitting in a bomb shelter with tears in his eyes," one of the posters, identifying himself as Vitaliy Skalsky, told Reuters in Ukrainian in a Facebook message.

McDonald's representatives in the United States and Ukraine did not respond to requests for comment.

'FALLEN FOUL' OF CORPORATE STANDARDS

Western banks and financial firms have been studying the practical implications of new sanctions, said several sources in the heavily regulated industries.

The rules prohibit direct dealings with sanctioned entities and "correspondent" banking relationships that enable Russian banks to make international payments via U.S. banks. But they are less clear on areas such as buying and selling Russian sovereign debt in secondary markets, said a senior source at a large European bank with U.S. operations.

Many details on how the sanctions will work need to be confirmed by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and other international regulators, this source said. OFAC did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The chief investment officer of one European asset manager said on condition of anonymity it was considering whether to sell sovereign and corporate debt it holds in Russia, much as it might sell the bonds of a company that failed to take action on an issue like climate change.

"Russian actions have fallen foul of the standard you would have at the corporate level," the executive said.

But client interests might argue for a different approach, this person said. "At the other side of the transaction is our client, who might be losing if you're selling it in a fire sale," the executive said.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in BostonAdditional reporting by Caroyln Cohn in London; Matt Scuffham, Hilary Russ, Danielle Kaye and David French in New York; Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif., and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.Eidting by Greg Roumeliotis and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia, Ukraine Ratings Put on Review for Downgrade by Moody’s

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s credit ranking was cut by Fitch Ratings, while Moody’s Investors Service put both the nation and its invader, Russia, on review for downgrade as conflict escalates.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisChina State Banks Restrict Financing for R

  • Former CFTC Chair Giancarlo on Russian Sanctions, CBDCs and Dollar Hegemony

    If the U.S. doesn’t move on a digital dollar, it can lose its technological and financial edge, “Crypto Dad” told CoinDesk TV.

  • Cost of living: 'What do you put first? Food, heating or petrol?'

    Record high petrol and diesel prices are a growing concern for people and businesses.

  • A Timeline of How Russia Began Invading Ukraine

    The situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, with the country declaring a state of emergency as Russia attacked earlier this week

  • NC Republicans ask US Supreme Court to block Congress map

    North Carolina Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to block a congressional redistricting plan that state judges drew this week, initiating a last-ditch effort to derail a map that likely would give Democrats another seat on Capitol Hill in 2023. GOP legislative leaders argue that the boundaries — which replaced a map that the legislature approved earlier this month — violate the U.S. Constitution. Since the Constitution allows state lawmakers to determine the manner of holding U.S. House elections, the panel of three state judges overstepped its authority in adopting boundaries that weren’t set by the state House and Senate, an attorney for the Republican leaders wrote.

  • Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

    ‘This is the first step toward achieving that justice’

  • Energy prices soar after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    Markets are tanking and energy prices soaring in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as oil surged to more than $100 a barrel and gas prices in Europe jumped more than 30% in the hours after Russia launched its attack. Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at Mena Research, spoke with CBS News' Tanya Rivero about what the invasion means for the global energy market.

  • Departing from protocol, pope goes to Russian embassy over Ukraine

    Pope Francis went to the Russian embassy to the Vatican on Friday to relay his concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Moscow's ambassador, in an unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope spent more than half an hour at the embassy. "He went to express his concern over the war," Bruni said, declining to give details about the visit or the conversation.

  • ‘We Did It Joe’: Ketanji Brown Jackson Nominated To Be The First Black Supreme Court Justice By President Biden

    President Joe Biden is trying to keep his promise of making sure a Black woman sits on the Supreme Court.

  • Richmond says Jackson will fill 'void' on Supreme Court

    White House adviser Cedric Richmond cheered President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as a "smart, pragmatic judge" during an interview with The Hill's Steve Clemons on Friday."She's that smart, pragmatic judge who we believe will represent America well. She'll be someone who all of America can look up to and it's filling a void that's been missing from the court for a long time," Richmond, who is the director of the White...

  • War in World’s Breadbasket Has Big Buyers Hunting for Wheat

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening shockwaves through two of the world’s staple grain markets, prompting countries that rely on imports from the region to start seeking alternative supplies and heightening concerns about global food inflation and hunger. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Inva

  • El Dorado Superior Court prohibits operations at Apple Bistro

    Apple Bistro, located off Highway 50 in Placerville, is closed after the El Dorado County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction to prohibit all operations. The order was issued on Friday and was effective immediately. It remains in place until trial in the lawsuit, which has not yet been scheduled. The court says owner Jennette Waldow and her company, International Farmers Kitchen LLC, have been operating the restaurant without a health permit since July 2020. The county said the restaurant received $22,736 in COVID-19 relief funds in September 2020.

  • Biden to sanction Putin and Russian foreign minister

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that President Biden will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the&nbsp; Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Javier Bardem protests outside Russian embassy

    STORY: "I am here to demonstrate my condemnation of the Russian Federation's warlike actions against Ukraine," actor Javier Bardem told Reuters at the protest where about a hundred people, many bearing Ukraine's blue and yellow flag, had gathered.Wearing a black mask and black hoodie, the 52-year-old chatted with other protesters and said he feared the invasion would trigger a huge refugee crisis.Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the early hours of Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two."It is an invasion...It violates Ukraine's fundamental right to territorial sovereignty, international law, and many other things," said Bardem, who won an Oscar as best supporting actor in 2008 and is in the running for best actor award this year for the film “Being the Ricardos.”

  • Stock Market Roars Back On Word Of Russia-Ukraine Talks; Dow Percentage Gain Is Biggest Since November 2020

    After retreating on Thursday due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. stock markets rebounded sharply today as bargain-hunters bought in and investors cheered news of possible diplomatic talks. While the stunning act of military aggression continues to cast a pall over the economies of much of the West, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and […]

  • The end of mask mandates? CDC eases guidelines for schools and public spaces, signaling larger shift.

    Unless things get really bad in the future, Friday may be remembered as the moment that U.S. masking officially became less of a collective obligation and more of an individual choice.

  • ‘The war is likely to drag on’: Early observations on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Experts from the Center for a New American Security on Friday offer their views on the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dish stock rallies to best day in nearly two years after double upgrade

    Shares of Dish Network Corp. extended their rally Friday to finish with their best performance in nearly two years as the telecommunications company won over a former Wall Street skeptic.

  • Why Solar and Wind Stocks Soared After the Invasion

    A late-day surge pushed the overall U.S. market into the green on Thursday, but few sectors did as well as renewable energy. In the U.S. too, higher electricity prices could convince more people to switch to solar.

  • Dow surges 835 points to log best day in over a year as stock-market investors shake off Russia-Ukraine crisis

    U.S. stock gauges rally sharply Friday, marking a second straight day of gains that erased losses in the holiday-shortened week, amid the Ukrainian crisis.