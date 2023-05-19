Western Circuit DA faces uncertain consequences in victim's rights violation

The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office violated the Georgia Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights in the handling of a rape case and has recused itself of prosecuting another case involving the same victim and defendant, a judge determined Friday in Clarke County Superior Court.

Chief Superior Court Judge Eric Norris presided over a hearing under the statute called Marsey’s Law, but he has not decided on the consequences of the violation. The DA's Office did not contest the Marsey's Law violation.

The violation of a victim’s rights occurred in the prosecution of a rape and child molestation case involving a girl who was 14 at the time. Those charges were dismissed by the DA's office after a jury was seated for a trial in April.

Kevin Epps, the Watkinsville lawyer for the victim, urged the judge to make a public reprimand.

Previous reporting: Rape victim's mother seeks to force Athens DA's Office to recuse itself in another trial

Confession: DA Gonzalez confesses to judgment, then appeals to Supreme Court

In a forceful voice, Epps said that not only should District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez come into the courtroom for a public reprimand, but her whole office of employees should be required to face a judge’s admonition.

“I’ll take that under advisement,” Norris said.

The hearing for a Marsey’s Law violation was the first ever for the Western Circuit, and possibly the state. The law went into effect in January 2019 and Norris said he could find no case law for its use. The statute is “broad in scope” and “narrow in remedies,” according to Norris.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert Wilson, who handled the prosecution of the rape case, told Norris that the DA’s office didn’t want to contest the violation, which would allow the court to order “the appropriate relief.”

The DA’s office is also recused from any other considerations on the rape and child molestation indictment, which even though it was dismissed, faces the potential of a reindictment. The same defendant, Michael Lareco Daniel, 42, of Lawrenceville, also faces pending charges of cruelty to children and battery against the same girl. The DA’s office on Friday recused itself from prosecuting those charges.

Story continues

During the hearing, the mother of the teenager testified as to her dealings with the DA’s office, its attorneys and a victim advocate.

The woman testified as to the e-mails and Facebook messages that she and some of her friends received from the defendant on several days in 2022 after he was charged. She told the court that she notified the DA’s office about this conduct, but they never asked for copies of what she documented.

Western Circuit District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez.

The woman said that even if the case was lost at trial that her daughter wanted to testify about what happened to her.

When informed the indictment was dismissed at trial, the woman said she became upset with what Wilson told her and she wanted to discuss the matter with Gonzalez.

She was unable to reach the district attorney by calling the office, but was finally told that Gonzalez would call her on May 2. Gonzalez did call and said she would find out what happened, “but she never got back to me," according to the woman.

The woman said that what the DA’s office did was “not fair.”

Epps contended that the evidence shows the DA never intended to prosecute the case and that a police officer reported hearing Wilson say he didn’t have the experience to prosecute a sex crime.

In regards to a key witness in the rape case, Epps argued that what prosecutors told the judge about a problem in having this person appear in court and testify was “a complete falsehood.”

Still pending in the Marsey’s Law matter are some documents that Epps subpoenaed from the district attorney’s office but did not receive. Norris ruled those documents should be furnished to Epps.

When Wilson asked for 30 days to provide the documents, Epps objected and Norris gave the prosecutor 15 days to provide the documents.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: DA's office violated crime victim's rights; faces uncertain punishment