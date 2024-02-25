Feb. 25—Juggling, unicycling and other daring acts performed by members of the Peru Amateur Circus came to Western High School on Saturday afternoon.

The second annual Western circus and carnival marked the initial roadshow of the year for the Peru troupe, which performs throughout the year to promote the week-long Circus City Festival in mid-July.

The circus was accompanied by carnival games from local businesses and organizations that filled the south gym and the cafeteria. Kids could try archery, kiss a mini-horse or win a cupcake in a cakewalk.

Proceeds from the event go to Turnabout Community Resource Center, which provides mental health and addiction services in Carroll, Clinton and Howard counties.

