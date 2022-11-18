Western cities agree to remove decorative grass amid drought

2
SAM METZ and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·5 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A group of 30 agencies that supply water to homes and businesses throughout the western United States has pledged to rip up lots of decorative grass to help keep water in the over-tapped Colorado River.

The agreement signed Tuesday by water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Salt Lake City and elsewhere illustrates an accelerating shift in the American West away from well-manicured grass that has long been a totem of suburban life, having taken root alongside streets, around fountains and between office park walkways.

The grass-removal pledge targets turf that people don't work on, like in front of strip malls, in street medians or at the entrance to neighborhoods. It doesn't mean cities plan to rip up grass at golf courses, parks or in backyards, though some may pay homeowners to voluntarily replace their lawns with more drought-resistance landscaping.

Beyond reducing ornamental grass by 30%, the agencies say they'll boost water efficiency, add more water recycling and consider actions like changing how people pay for water to encourage savings.

“Recognizing that a clean, reliable water supply is critical to our communities, we can and must do more to reduce water consumption and increase reuse and recycling within our service areas,” read the memo.

The agreement did not include details about the amount of water the agencies were collectively committing to save, but cities account for about one-fifth of Colorado River water use. The rest goes to agriculture.

“Cities — the 20% — can’t solve the math problem. But we can certainly contribute to solving the problem,” said John Entsminger, the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s General Manager.

The commitments, light on details, could spur agencies to offer payment for property owners to tear out grass and replace it with drought-tolerant desert landscaping.

The commitment to tear out 30% marks the first time water agencies throughout the region have collectively committed to a numerical benchmark targeting one specific kind of water use. It comes as the states scramble to reduce their consumption to meet demands from federal officials who say cuts are needed to maintain river levels and protect public health, food systems and hydropower.

The letter adds additional signatories to an earlier agreement five large water districts reached in August. Water agencies in Albuquerque, Las Vegas and Denver are among those who signed.

Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman said the city hoped to replace roughly 75 million square feet (7 million square meters) of non-functional turf but didn't share how much water that would conserve. He said the agency hopes to roll out programs by 2024.

No matter the savings, the new commitments will amount to far less conservation than is needed to keep water flowing through the Colorado River and prevent its largest reservoirs from shrinking to dangerously low levels.

Phoenix wants its program up and running by the spring; it will be the city's first time offering payment for people to rip up grass, said Cynthia Campbell, the city’s water resources management adviser. Even without a program, lots of people have removed grass anyway. In the 1970s, about 80% of homes had grass covering most of their property; today, it’s 9%, but that doesn't include the sprawling suburbs outside of city boundaries, she said.

Like others, she stressed that water savings from cities won’t solve the river’s problems.

“There is no level of municipal conservation in the entire western United States that could make up for the water that’s going to be needed to be” conserved, she said. But, “we are giving till it hurts, as much as we possibly can.”

The letter doesn't include any commitments from agriculture, which uses about 80% of the allocated water in the seven states that rely on the river — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the river's two main reservoirs, are each about a quarter full.

In June, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton warned the states needed to dramatically cut their use, but amid squabbles over who would shoulder what burden, officials failed to answer her call. The bureau has since offered varying levels of payment for water districts to reduce their use, through things like leaving farm fields unplanted or asking urban residents to use less at home.

Proposals for some of that money are due Nov. 21.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supplies water for about half of California's residents, in October urged cities and water agencies in its territory to ban the addition of any new decorative grass in business parks, public spaces and neighborhoods. Its board also urged agencies to stop watering and consider removing such grass that's already planted.

Southern Nevada has for decades used a mixture of cash incentives and fines to discourage grass watering and limit both functional and non-functional turf. The agreement has little effect on the area because a state law passed last year requires 100% of the non-functional turf be torn out in the Las Vegas area by 2026.

Utah passed a statewide conservation program last year that included $5 million to incentivize turf removal and has targeted decorative grass on public property. Yet some municipalities maintain ordinances passed for aesthetic reasons that prohibit residents from replacing grass with drought-tolerant landscaping.

__

Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California. AP writer Thomas Peipert contributed reporting from Denver.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 killed in second Kenya building collapse this week

    A multi-story building under construction collapsed on a neighboring home in the outskirts of Kenyan capital Nairobi, killing two people on Thursday, authorities said. Three other people have been rescued alive from the family home that was next to the collapsed building located in the Ruaka suburb. The early morning collapse is the second such incident this week as construction authorities warn of unpermitted buildings coming up in the city and its outskirts.

  • Bass promises quick action on homelessness in first remarks since winning LA mayor race

    She takes over a city reeling from spiking homeless population, a housing shortage and controversy at City Hall.

  • Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end

    Drought means hundreds of homes in Arizona are poised to lose their water by the end of the yer.

  • Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

    A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically clip a coupon in a grocer’s app or on its website. For example, a Kroger in Cincinnati, Ohio, is advertising frozen turkey for 60 cents per pound this week; with a digital coupon, the price drops to 49 cents per pound.

  • Jr. And Joe Rogan Talk Cars

    This was a fun episode…

  • Column: Representation matters. But a Mayor Karen Bass means more for Black women in L.A.

    In defeating billionaire Rick Caruso, the congresswoman joins a growing group of Black women attaining real power in elected office across California.

  • Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) programme to 2030, education and science minister Keiko Nagaoka said on Friday, following the footsteps of ally the United States. The United States pledged in December to keep the ISS operational through to 2030. Among Washington's programme partners, which are Russia, Canada, Japan and the 11-nation European Space Agency, Tokyo is the first to join the United States in extending participation.

  • Transgender activist and former teacher found guilty of triple murder

    Dana Rivers was found guilty of murdering three people in Oakland. Rivers gained national attention when she had a sex-change operation to become a woman nearly 20 years ago.

  • Could Trump protect himself from legal problems?

    STORY: Donald Trump: "America's comeback starts right now."(What legal problems does Trump face?)Donald Trump has announced he will run again for the White House in 2024. But the former president is facing a series of investigations and lawsuits.(Missing government records)The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation of Trump for retaining government records after leaving office in 2021.In August, the FBI seized 11,000 documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.About 100 documents were marked as classified, and some were designated top secret, the highest level of classification.Trump accused the Department of Justice of engaging in a partisan witch hunt.Donald Trump: "The Mar-a-Lago raid was a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden's record of misery and failure." A special master is determining whether any of the seized documents were protected by executive privilege, which allows them to be kept secret. (New York Attorney General civil lawsuit)In September, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump.James says her office uncovered more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations by Trump and the Trump Organization between 2011 and 2021.James, a Democrat, accused Trump of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to obtain lower interest rates on loans and get better insurance coverage.Letitia James: "Claiming that you have money that you do not have does not amount to the 'art of the deal,' it's the art of the steal.” Trump also called this lawsuit a witch hunt. (New York criminal probe)The Trump Organization is being tried for tax fraud alleged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.Trump is not personally charged with wrongdoing but the company could face up to $1.6 million in fines.It pleaded not guilty to three tax fraud charges and six other counts. But former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has pleaded guilty and is required to testify against the Trump Organization as part of his plea agreement. (Defamation case)E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine writer, sued Trump for defamation in 2019. That’s after he denied her allegation of rape in the 1990s in a New York department store. Trump accused her of lying to drum up sales for a book.He also argued that he's shielded from Carroll's lawsuit by a federal law that immunizes government employees from defamation claims.(U.S. Capitol attack)A House of Representatives committee is investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. It could urge the Justice Department to charge Trump with federal crimes over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.His supporters sought to block Congress from certifying the election results.Committee vice chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, places the blame squarely on Trump.Liz Cheney: "The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January six was one man, Donald Trump, who many others followed.” Trump called the panel's investigation a politically motivated sham.(Georgia election tampering probe)A Georgia prosecutor is leading a criminal investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to influence that state's 2020 election results.Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" enough votes needed to overturn his loss at the polls.Trump could argue that his discussions were constitutionally protected free speech.

  • Max Verstappen hits out at ‘disgusting’ abuse towards his family

    Verstappen was criticised in Interlagos after he refused a Red Bull team order to yield sixth place to Sergio Perez.

  • Facing Colorado River shortage, 30 urban suppliers pledge to target decorative grass

    Water agencies that supply cities along the Colorado River are pledging to boost conservation and target 'nonfunctional' grass to address the water shortage.

  • US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions

    A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled refinery and adjacent oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA. On Sept. 28, the Togo-flagged tanker Colon discharged 600,000 barrels of fuel oil at the Bullenbaai terminal, which is operated by Curacao's state-owned refining company in partnership with a fledgling company, Caribbean Petroleum Refinery, owned by two Venezuelan American dual nationals.

  • Is Thanksgiving as burned out as we are? Top 2022 trends include simple menus, value ingredients

    What can people expect at Thanksgiving dinner this year? Scaled back menus, potluck-style meals and convenience, experts say.

  • Sotomayor Warns Reversals May Undermine Faith in Legal System

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the court risks undermining the country’s faith in the legal system when it rushes to overturn its precedents. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Critic

  • Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies and should be wary of this dependency, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday. Marin said Europe had lessons to learn from its dependency on Russian energy that led to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, as well as the lack of medical supplies seen during the COVID pandemic.

  • A Los Angeles billionaire spent $100m on an election bid. Could it have helped the city’s housing crisis?

    Experts say the amount spent on the failed campaign would not have been enough to build adequate affordable homes

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 14 clusters of Russian forces in 24 hours General Staff report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck 14 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, from the ground as well as from aircraft, over the course of Tuesday, 15 November. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 16 November Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Novokalynove, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Novomykhailiv

  • 2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say

    “Do not tweet about earthquakes under 5.0 when you’re from the Bay … it’s sooo beneath you !!!” admonished singer MC Hammer on Twitter.

  • Florida State rises with coach Mike Norvell, faces Louisiana

    Coach Mike Norvell has been building a culture of embracing hard work at Florida State, and the 19th-ranked Seminoles are starting to deliver the progress he envisioned. After a three-game midseason skid, the Seminoles (7-3) have won three straight, including a 42-point rout of rival Miami and a 38-3 beatdown of Syracuse last Saturday night. “We talked about wanting to make a statement in how we finished,” Norvell said.

  • Dry boat ramps, exposed rocks at Lake Powell reveal the cost of Colorado River drought

    Boaters and anglers will find fewer options this year at Lake Powell as water managers scramble to protect critical resources.