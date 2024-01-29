Western counties closing schools on Monday after weather concerns, power outages

A few of North Carolina’s western counties announced schools will be closed on Monday because of weather concerns.

Ashe, Avery and Watauga County schools were originally on a 2 hour delay, but increasing worries over road conditions pushed the districts to close in some capacity.

Students in Avery and Ashe get the day off, but not in Watuaga -- students there are on a remote learning day.

There is an optional teacher workday in Ashe County.

One Caldwell County school, Collettsville School, is closed due to a power outage.

According to Duke Energy, the outage was caused by fallen trees damaging the equipment. It’s expected to be fixed by 6 p.m. Monday.

