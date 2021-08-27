Western Digital $20 billion all-stock offer for Kioxia poses valuation, cash challenge - analysts

The logo of Western Digital Corporation is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo
Chavi Mehta
·2 min read

By Chavi Mehta

(Reuters) - A possible merger between storage hardware maker Western Digital Corp with its Japanese partner and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings could create a NAND memory chipmaking giant that rivals Samsung Electronics.

But analysts are questioning whether Kioxia's investors will accept the price and terms of the reported $20 billion all-stock offer from Western Digital, which would provide no cash to the Japanese firm and put a lower value on it than other comparable deals in the industry. Western Digital on Friday filed documents to issue more shares but did not disclose the size of the offering.

Kioxia is one the largest players in NAND memory chips that provide the storage space in phones and hard drives, competing with South Korea's Samsung and SK Hynix. Hynix last year agreed to buy U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's NAND business for $9 billion.

Analysts said the Intel deal provides a sense of what buyers are willing to pay for memory companies. Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan said that Kioxia has about three times the sales of Intel's memory unit, so Kioxia's owners may want about three times the price - $25 billion to $28 billion.

But Western Digital's entire market valuation is lower than Chan's estimated price tag for Kioxia at about $20 billion as of its close Aug. 25 when the media reports on the deal came out. In a note to investors, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri said even at a $20 billion price tag for Kioxia, the Japanese firm's huge price relative to Western Digital's overall value makes it "hard to see WDC wanting to issue that much stock at this valuation."

Analysts instead said that investors in Kioxia, which was sold by Toshiba Corp in 2018 to a consortium led by private equity firm Bain Capital for $18 billion as Toshiba Memory Corp, would prefer an all-cash deal or at least a deal with a heavy cash component. But some analysts believe Kioxia's owners could come around to an all-stock deal if they believe the combined company's shares will rise in the coming years.

"It could be a long-term play on the combined company's success," said William Kerwin, analyst at Morningstar Research. "Or it may have been the only way to offload Kioxia at a valuation they wanted."

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; writing by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Andreessen Horowitz just rolled out a $400 million fund that's expressly for seed deals

    After announcing a third biotech fund in February 2020 that's currently investing $750 million, a pair of new funds totaling $4.5 billion last November and, most recently, a new $2.2 billion crypto-focused fund, the firm is rolling out a brand new fund: a $400 million vehicle that is focused expressly on backing seed-stage companies. Many years ago, Andreessen Horowitz walked away from writing seed checks to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest -- even while the firm didn't have a conflict policy around nascent deals. As Marc Andreessen explained it in 2013, there is often too much uncertainty at the earliest stages of company formation, and though the firm conveyed this thinking to founders, they didn't always listen, and bets that evolved to be similar made them feel bad and caused problems.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Rallies Against Japanese Yen

    The British pound has rallied a bit against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Friday, but we still look a bit depressed.

  • Binance Removes Norwegian Krone Trading Pairs, Payment Options

    Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has discontinued trading pairs and payment options in Norwegian krone, effective immediately ending Norwegian language support. "The Hash" hosts discuss the outlook for Binance following its latest move that extends its efforts to ​more proactively tackle regulatory challenges amid intense scrutiny from global lawmakers.

  • National Black Business Month Block Party Brings Together Black Creatives To Discuss Building Black Wealth And The Future

    The Black Business Month Block Party brought together Black entrepreneurs, entertainers, and businesses leaders to discuss Black wealth and investing

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar at Inflection Point

    The Australian dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Friday, as we see a bit of hesitation waiting for the keynote speech from Jerome Powell.

  • Week’s Best: Alleged Ponzi Scheme Busted

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has won a court order to halt a long-running, ongoing alleged Ponzi scheme that soaked investors for more than $110 million. In our latest edition of The Big Q, advisors weigh in on how to help older clients who haven’t saved enough for retirement. An advisory team managing $500 million has left Merrill Lynch to join Sanctuary Wealth, as the firm makes a major recruiting effort to help advisors go independent.

  • Behind the Scenes: Supporting the CRAF Mission

    Within hours of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) being activated, the American Airlines CRAF Command Center opened. With departments and representatives from across the airline, the center is eff...

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Shows Rising Relative Strength

    Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 73 to 84.

  • To pause or not to pause oil output increases is the question OPEC+ faces as it meets Wednesday

    A lot has changed since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies decided last month to start raising output, in a move to unwind the production curbs they put in place last year. But the best option they could take at Wednesday's meeting, according to some analysts, may be to leave the current agreement in place.

  • T-Mobile's Data Hack and the Case for Web 3.0

    T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert apologized for a cyberattack that exposed more than 54 million people to greater risk of fraud and identity theft, saying the firm has hired security experts to strengthen its defenses. This marks the carrier's third major security leak in two years. "The Hash" team discusses the implications for Web 3.0 as offering a potential alternative to the flaws of our current security and privacy systems.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $6.23, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day.

  • Undervalued Paysafe Stock Is a Growth Play, Says Analyst

    Shares of digital payments company Paysafe (PSFE) plunged 15% in a day after missing earnings earlier this month, and haven't really recovered since. Although the company reported a 41% increase in "total payment volume" and a 13% increase in revenues, beat revenue expectations, and turned a $15.9 million loss a year ago into a $6.6 million profit in this year's Q2, investors nonetheless punished the stock -- presumably because its guidance for fiscal Q3, and to a lesser extent its guidance for

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: See 18 Companies Expecting Up To 747% Earnings Growth In Q3

    Led by Steel Dynamics, CROX stock and DOCU stock are also among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 747% growth in Q3.

  • Shares Of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded today at a new 52-week high of $225.73. Approximately 6.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 31.3 million shares. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm’s chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its

  • GE and Four More Industrial Stocks Due For a Bounce–For Good Reason.

    Barclay's industrial analyst Julian Mitchell looked for stocks that can work into year-end. He found five.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.