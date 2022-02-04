Western Digital Is Cheaply Valued

Dilantha De Silva
·5 min read

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is an American developer of data storage devices and solutions and is one of the leading computer hard disc drive manufacturers in the world. In addition, the company designs solid-state drives, flash memory devices, data technology products such as storage devices and data center systems, and offers cloud storage services.

On Jan. 27, the company released its fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results, exceeding analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings. However, the company issued weak guidance, warning that the ongoing supply chain issues will continue to affect the financial performance in the ongoing quarter.


Earnings recap

Western Digital reported earnings per share of $2.30 compared to the $1.87 per share expected by analysts.

The company reported revenue of $4.83 billion, up 23% year-over-year aided by increased demand from several end markets, particularly cloud customers. Cloud revenue was $1.9 billion, up 89% year-over-year, driven by the robust demand for high-capacity enterprise hard drives, accounting for 40% of overall revenue. However, following two quarters of excellent performance, shipments of capacity enterprise hard drives fell sequentially in the last quarter due to supply chain challenges.

Client revenue, which accounted for 38% of total revenue, came to $1.85 billion, and this was a decline of 1% in comparison to the corresponding quarter last year due to declines in both client SSD and client hard drive revenue. However, the ongoing rollout of 5G technology resulted in a 60% increase in sequential shipments and a 50% increase year-over-year in BiCS5 storage devices. As a result, flash revenue increased by 29% to $2.62 billion, and this favorable trend can be expected to continue in the future because of the high demand for storage devices resulting from the rollout of 5G technology.

Consumer sales, which accounted for 22% of overall revenue, remained unchanged year-over-year at $1 billion. The impressive financial performance in the December quarter was driven by strength in retail flash products and the momentum in the WD BLACK premium SSD product line.

To secure future growth, Western Digital expanded its product portfolio by launching BiCS5-based client SSDs in the last quarter, with a plan to launch BiCS5 enterprise SSDs later in the year, and began initial commercial shipment of consumer flash devices based on 162-layer BiCS6 for its next-generation 3D flash devices. In addition, Western Digital continued to improve its balance sheet position and received an investment-grade corporate rating from Fitch last December.

Following Fitch's upgrading, the management closed a public offering of $1 billion in senior unsecured notes, half with a 2.85% interest rate due in 2029 and the other half with a 3.1% interest rate due in 2032. In the fiscal second quarter, the company repaid $1.3 billion of long-term debt using the raised funds, bringing the total gross debt outstanding to $7.4 billion.

The company will face short-term challenges

The supply chain issues at Western Digital are projected to persist through the end of this year, with the semiconductor shortage proving particularly difficult to resolve. Increasing Covid-19 risks in some regions of the world may exacerbate some of the current challenges. Despite easing mobility restrictions, material and transportation costs remain high.

Furthermore, every industry is making significant efforts to transition to a more sustainable future and to make their operations emission-free, which has partially contributed to the massive backlog for high-end chips. For instance, the automotive sector is undergoing significant changes to make transportation more environmentally friendly, and many leading automakers have begun manufacturing electric vehicles that require a higher chip content. Climate change, ESG, green business and sustainability have now become a priority for all businesses and governments that want to remain relevant in the long-term, which suggests the pressure on the semiconductor industry is likely to continue even beyond 2022 as chipmakers struggle to keep up with the strong demand that stems from various stakeholders such as companies and governments.

As a result of these challenges and new developments, the global supply chain will need to change in several ways, including the relocation of distribution centers to reduce travel distances and the transition to electric delivery trucks. These structural changes will create short-term challenges with continued supply and demand imbalance. According to a survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal, about 45% of economists anticipate that an improvement in the supply chain will not begin until the second half of 2022. This is not good news for Western Digital as the company relies on a steady supply of chips to design its storage devices, and this negative development is very likely to have a meaningful impact on its financial performance in the first half of this year.

The company remains cheaply valued

Western Digital is well-positioned to benefit from favorable macroeconomic trends such as the transition into the cloud and the continued rollout of 5G technology. However, because of short-term headwinds, the market has punished Western Digital stock this year, which is down close to 20% since the beginning of 2022.

This lackluster stock market performance has pushed the company into the deeply undervalued territory. Valued at a forward price-earnings ratio of just 6.41, Western Digital is valued more like a mature company with no growth prospects, when in reality, the company is poised to grow in the long run despite some short-term troubles.

Takeaway

Western Digital is focused on reducing operating costs while expanding its business footprint amid the technological transformation that is happening globally. The company seems to be on the right track for growth in the long-term, but investors will have to weather some turbulence in the short term until the global supply chain situation improves.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

