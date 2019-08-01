Western Digital Corp (WDC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC)

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

, 5:30 p.m. ET

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Western Digital's Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Conference Call. Presently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instruction]

As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Peter Andrew. You may begin.

Peter Andrew -- Investor Relations

Thank you. Good afternoon. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including product development expectations, business plans, trends and financial outlook based upon management's current assumptions and expectations, and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. We assume no obligation to update these statements.

Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures today. Reconciliations between the non-cash and compatible GAAP financial measures are included in the press release and other materials that are being posted in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Steve Milligan, our CEO.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Peter, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today are Mike Cordano, President and Chief operating Officer; and Bob Eulau, Chief Financial Officer.

We ended fiscal 2019 with a significantly expanded market presence in both capacity enterprise and client SSDs and began building momentum for our enterprise SSDs. The Western Digital team maintained its focus on execution, further improved operational efficiency and delivered the strongest product portfolio in the Company's history. We accomplished all of this in the midst of various challenges on both the market and geopolitical fronts. In hard drives, we continue to focus on the higher-growth, higher-margin portion of the market, namely capacity enterprise. Our technology leadership demonstrated by our 14-terabyte drive combined with the breadth of our portfolio across a range of capacities enabled us to gain market share.

In flash, we doubled our client SSD exabytes shipments due to the strength of our portfolio. I'm also pleased that our latest enterprise NVMe product is commencing its revenue ramp in the current quarter at both major hyperscale and OEM customers, positioning us for strong growth in this area in fiscal 2020 and beyond.

In May, we announced a formal agreement with our flash JV partner Toshiba Memory Corporation to jointly invest in the K1 fab. This new facility will provide needed space for the continued transition to future 3D flash technologies. On the cost front, we accelerated the streamlining of our hard drive manufacturing footprint. We also made significant progress in lowering our operating expenses and Bob will provide additional details.

In terms of our June quarter performance, overall results were within the expectations we provided in April. In hard drives, the ongoing customer transition to our 14-terabyte capacity enterprise drive, drove meaningful sequential revenue growth. In flash, revenue declined sequentially as an improved product mix was more than offset by weak pricing. Our expectation for a stronger demand environment for the second half of calendar year 2019 remains intact for both our flash and hard drive products.

Before I hand the call over to Mike, I want to provide some comments on three additional topics. Huawei, Yokkaichi JV fabs and flash inventory. Effective May 16th, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS added Huawei to its Entity List. Western Digital stopped shipments to Huawei at that time. After discussions with the Commerce Department on the relevant laws and regulations, we determined that the Entity List regulations do not apply to products that were previously qualified for Huawei and we started resuming shipments of those products to Huawei in mid-June. Western Digital's business activities that are subject to the Entity List restrictions remain on hold, but we have applied to the BIS for a license to resume those activities.

Turning to the Yokkaichi fabs, an unexpected power outage occurred on June 15 affecting production operations at the flash fabrication facilities operated by TMC. Since that event, the Western Digital and TMC teams have worked diligently on recovery activities, and as of now, nearly all of the equipment in the fabs has returned to normal operations. Consistent with our prior comments, the disruption to fab operations caused the loss of approximately six exabytes of wafer output for Western Digital, with most of the wafer output impact expected to be contained in the September quarter. As Mike will explain, we anticipate we will be able to largely mitigate any revenue impact for the September and December quarters.

With respect to flash inventory, based on recent industry announcements and a stronger demand environment, we estimate that any excess inventory will be substantially reduced by the end of this calendar year. It is still too early to characterize it as a trend, but we are seeing a more stable pricing environment for our flash business.

In summary, we are successfully navigating dynamic market conditions. Our hard drive business is performing well and we believe that the flash market has reached a cyclical trough. The secular trends of data growth and its increasing value, key drivers of our business opportunities are strong. Our continued transformation into a data infrastructure company is on solid footing and we look forward to reporting on our progress. I want to thank the Western Digital team and our partners for their ongoing support.

With that, I will now ask Mike to share our business highlights.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Steve, and good afternoon. I'd like to begin by amplifying Steve's perspectives on fiscal 2019. We made significant strides in broadening and strengthening our product portfolio, particularly in capacity enterprise drives, enterprise SSDs, client SSDs and embedded products while maintaining our strength in our retail offerings.

In fiscal 2019, we expanded our lead in areal density and established the 14-terabyte capacity enterprise drive as an industry standard. We were the first to announce the 16 and 18-terabyte products based on our energy-assisted recording technology. In flash, we are the first to successfully commercialize our 96-layer 3D technology across a range of products, and we will continue to implement it across the rest of our portfolio in the remainder of calendar 2019.

Moving to highlights for the June quarter. In Data Center Devices and Solutions, broad adoption of our new capacity enterprise products drove a mid-single-digit year-over-year exabyte shipment growth for the first half of calendar 2019, outpacing industry growth resulting in exabyte share gain. Coupled with our continuing expectation for stronger demand in the second half of calendar 2019, we have high confidence that our capacity enterprise exabyte shipment growth will meaningfully exceed 30% for this calendar year.

With this strong demand, we are seeing some signs of supply constraints within our capacity enterprise product portfolio. Our 14-terabyte capacity enterprise drive qualification activities are complete at virtually all hyperscale and OEM customers, and the accelerating adoption of this higher capacity drive, further extended our leadership in this category. There have been some market rumors suggesting that customers are skipping the 14-terabyte generation to adopt the 16-terabyte capacity point, but our demonstrated performance with our 14-terabyte offering should invalidate those claims.

In addition, we are on track to introduce our first energy-assisted recording 16 terabyte CMR and 18-terabyte SMR hard drives later this calendar year. In enterprise SSDs, I'm pleased that our internally developed NVMe platform is commencing revenue ramp at hyperscale and OEM customers in the current quarter. Next week at the Flash Memory Summit, we will be announcing additional enterprise NVMe products, implemented with BiCS4. We expect a significant celebration of our enterprise NVMe product revenues over the course of fiscal 2020 and beyond.

Within Client Devices, surveillance continues to be a long term driver for client HDDs. We are leading the transition in this area to drive manage SMR. In the September quarter, we expect to see a strong revenue ramp of our drive-managed SMR products, allowing us to meaningfully participate with compelling surveillance portfolio. For client SSDs, shipments of our NVMe-based products grew significantly, representing nearly 50% of our client SSD revenue. As price points have declined, we are seeing customers migrating to higher capacity points and the average capacity per unit of our client SSDs increased 50% on a year-over-year basis.

In Client Solutions, we are very pleased with our continuing success in the external SSD category with further expansion in our market share. Average capacity per unit for flash devices...

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

You skipped a page.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Okay, I'm sorry. In mobile and embedded, we continue to strengthen our product portfolio, including the announcement of a 3D NAND automotive grade product, broadening our automotive offering with unique capacities and capabilities. Due to market conditions and geopolitical dynamics, we reduced our participation in mobile during the June quarter and expect to see immediate recovery of our participation in mobile in the September quarter.

I would now like to make a comment on Huawei. As Steve described previously, we stopped shipments to Huawei for about a month, having subsequently resumed shipments. As a result of the stoppage, we estimate there was approximately $100 million revenue impact in the June quarter. In addition, given the ongoing uncertainties, our near-term opportunities at Huawei have been reduced.

In Client Solutions, we are very pleased with our continuing success in the external SSD category with further expansion in our market share. Average capacity per unit for flash devices grew 36% year-over-year. The power of our brand and our customers preference for the performance and reliability of our solution, allowed us to maintain our leadership position. From a flash supply perspective, as Steve mentioned, the JV fabs have essentially resumed normal operations. I will share a few additional details on the impact of the fab power outage and Bob will provide the financial implications. We anticipate the incident will result in a reduction of Western Digital's flash wafer availability of approximately six exabytes, consistent with our prior estimate. For the balance of calendar 2019, given constrained supply, we are working closely with our customers to align to their increasing demand. For calendar 2019, we estimate industry flash bit supply growth in the low-20% range.

Turning to flash technology, the ramp of BiCS4, our 96-layer 3D flash technology is progressing well and we expect bit crossover exiting the September quarter. We expect to ship BiCS4 technology offerings in each of our product lines before the end of calendar 2019.

Looking beyond the normal course of business, we are driving an important industry level initiative called Zoned Storage. This approach is an open-source, standards-based initiative, which was formally announced in June and will be further discussed and demonstrated in the Flash Memory Summit next week. From a customer perspective, the key benefits of Zoned Storage include lower total cost of ownership, intelligent data placement and greater economies of scale for applications such as video, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT. Zoned Storage will utilize a combination of SMR hard drives and NVMe SSDs including QLC offering. The Zoned Storage Initiative brings together our deep expertise in both the underlying storage and system level technologies and is a great example of what the power of our portfolio can deliver for our customers.

In summary, we are entering the new fiscal year with a significantly enhanced product portfolio, leaner cost and expense structure and a persistent drive to address and capture the opportunities presented by the growth in and increasing value of data. The Western Digital platform continues to strengthen and combined with our ongoing focus on execution, we are positioned to perform well in a variety of market conditions.

I will now turn the call over to Bob for the financial discussion.

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to announce that results for the June quarter were in line with our expectations provided in April. Revenue for the June quarter was $3.6 billion, down slightly from the March quarter. On a sequential basis, Data Center Devices and Solutions revenue increased 2% as we experienced continued strength in capacity enterprise drives.

Client Devices revenue declined slightly as growth in the client SSD market was offset by declines in the client HDD and flash mobile applications.

Client Solutions revenue decreased 6%, primarily due to lower flash pricing.

In the June quarter, flash revenue was $1.5 billion, with a 1% sequential decline in bits and a sequential average selling price per gigabyte decline of 6%. Hard drive revenue of $2.1 billion was up 3% sequentially, led by strong demand for capacity enterprise drives.

Moving on to costs and expenses, all of my comments will be related to the non-GAAP results unless stated otherwise.

Gross margins for the June quarter was 24.2% with a flash gross margin of 19% and a hard drive gross margin of 28%. Hard drive gross margins were slightly below expectations due to surveillance and desktop margin declines, offsetting improved margin in capacity enterprise drives. Hard drive gross margins will show the full benefits in the December quarter from our previously discussed closure of the Kuala Lumpur facility. Excluded from the cost of revenue was a final $67 million charge related to the planned underutilization of our portion of the flash joint venture fab, bringing an end to this program that we announced in late calendar 2018.

This quarter we took a GAAP only charge of $145 million to cost of revenue for the unexpected power outage that impacted equipment and operations in the Yokkaichi flash manufacturing facility. We expect to incur an additional charge in the range of $170 million to $190 million in the September quarter related to this event. We and our partner will be vigorously pursuing recovery of our losses associated with this event.

Operating expenses were $722 million, at the low end of our guidance as a result of continued progress on our expense reduction targets. Operating cash flow for the June quarter was $169 million and free cash flow was negative $179 million. In the June quarter, we paid $146 million in dividends to our shareholders. At the end of the quarter, we had $3.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents and our gross debt outstanding was $10.7 billion.

Our liquidity position continues to be very strong with the cash and cash equivalents I just mentioned and the $2.25 billion of undrawn revolver capacity. I have no concern regarding our debt covenant, especially given the amendments made to the credit agreement in April. As we generate free cash flow going forward, our first priority will be to reinvest in the business to maximize long-term shareholder value. After paying our dividend, our next priority with our free cash flow will be to reduce our gross leverage.

Inventory dollars were down approximately $160 million sequentially to $3.3 billion. Hard drive inventory decreased due to the drawdown of inventory built to enable the Kuala Lumpur facility closure. Flash inventory also decreased primarily due to scrap of work in process inventory at the fab as a result of the power outage. We expect both flash and hard drive inventories to decline further in the September quarter.

Now, I will provide our guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on a non-GAAP basis. Please note, that the September quarter will be a 14-week period. We expect revenues to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion. We expect gross margin to be approximately 24% to 25%. Please note, that this range includes approximately $50 million of start-up costs associated with our investment in the K1 fab. We're on track with our previously announced efforts to lower our cost of revenue by $100 million per quarter by the end of the December quarter.

Operating expenses are expected to be between $750 million and $770 million on a 14-week basis. We're on track with our original target to reach $740 million in the September quarter on a 13-week basis. The 14th week will add approximately $45 million of operating expenses in the September quarter. We expect interest and other expense of approximately $95 million and we expect the tax rate to be 27% plus or minus 2 points. As a result of this detailed guidance, we expect earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.35, assuming approximately 300 million in fully diluted shares.

For those of you who've worked with me in the past, you know that prudent cash management has always been one of my key areas of focus. Total cash capital expenditures at Western Digital include the cash capex on our balance sheet, along with a net change in notes receivable for our flash joint ventures. For fiscal 2020, our preliminary estimate for total cash capital expenditures is less than $500 million, which is a significant reduction from the $1.36 billion spent in fiscal 2019. The key drivers for the reduction in total cash, capital expenditures are the previously announced planned slowdown in our capital deployment, the timing on the payment for capital equipment and an anticipated increase in lease financing for the Flash JVs.

Before I turn over the call to the operator, I would like to note that I'm very excited about the Company's position as we enter the new fiscal year. For me personally, it's a great time to be at Western Digital. We clearly have momentum in the capacity enterprise part of our HDD business and in Flash, we are successfully ramping our NVMe platforms for client and enterprise applications, while maintaining our strong retail presence. There are signs that market conditions in Flash have reached the cyclical trough and we are now entering the seasonally stronger part of the calendar year. My goal is to ensure that we maintain financial discipline to deliver the best business results as we look into the future.

With that, I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer portion of today's call. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Aaron Rakers with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking the questions. Two, if I can, real quick. So first of all, under underpinning your gross margin assumption for the current quarter, I'm just hoping that you could provide us with a little bit more granularity of how we should think about the trajectory of the hard disk drive gross margin, given that that was relatively weak, I think, versus expectations in this last quarter? And then, how do we think about the gross margin on the Flash business, not just for this current quarter, but as we start to see kind of the cyclical trough story play out, how we think about the gross margin moving higher over the next couple of quarters? Thanks. Then, I do have a follow up.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, so Aaron, I'll address that and then Mike and Bob can add a little bit of color. In terms of HDD gross margins, if you go back historically, I know you're well familiar with us, Aaron, but we normally expect our gross margins to be in the low-30% range, say 31%, 32%. So we're operating below where we'd like to be. I mean, we would expect that as we move through the balance of this year and certainly into 2020, we would see our gross margins begin to move more back into that range. So that's kind of our expectation from that standpoint. Flash, I would say that, will be similar performance, maybe slightly down -- it kind of hard, but range, let's say roughly similar to where we're at right now. A lot of that's going to depend upon the pricing environment and we're seeing a more stable pricing environment from what we've seen over the last several quarters and we would expect that as we move through the balance of fiscal 2020, we will see an improving gross margin profile on our Flash business as well.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes, and Aaron, let me just add, and Bob would have mentioned this. So in our desktop category, so the drag in the quarter we just reported is really we're in the midst of a product transition on desktop and surveillance, so that was a drag to HDD margin. And just to reiterate what Steve said, we expect to see trending up sequential HDD margin in the back half of this year and beyond.

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I think the only -- I'd just add one thing. The other thing I mentioned is we -- on the Flash side, we are expecting improvement, but we do have a headwind of the K1 start-up costs, which we saw some in the fourth quarter, we'll see again in the first quarter and throughout this fiscal year.

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Very helpful. And then just a real quick follow up on the Flash business, I think, one of the notable things that differs in your results here tonight is the capacity of shipment number down 1% on a sequential basis. First, I think Hynix and Samsung were like 30% or 40%. So, I'm curious of how you think about that differential. Is it Huawei driven, is it your lack of participating in kind of the discrete market and what is your expectation as far as bit growth into the September quarter? Thank you.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes. So, as I talked about in my script, Aaron, this is really an impact of the mobile category and it's both some impact to the geopolitical activity, but also some choices around the business that we didn't see was favorable from a profitability standpoint or lower ASP, so the two of those drove the bit shipment delta on our side and obviously we think we've got more interesting places to spend our bits as we progressed through the calendar year.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. And Aaron, I mean, you can -- you'll notice this as well. Our sequential ASP decline in the Flash area was meaningfully lower than others' reported numbers, whereas there's a direct correlation in terms of that data point and our participation in the mobile segment.

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Wamsi Mohan with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Wamsi Mohan -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. A quick one for Bob. The tax rate that you're forecasting here in Q1 is quite high. How should we be -- what is driving that tax rate for the quarter and how should we think about modeling that for the rest of the year and I've a follow up?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, thanks, Wamsi for the question. So, actually, to begin the year what we do is we forecast the tax rate that we're going to experience for the fiscal year and we actually have a very good setup here as our profit improves. But right now, given where our profitability is at, we have certain minimum tax payments that we have to make in some jurisdictions around the world. That's why the rate is somewhat inflated. As our profitability improves as we move forward, we're expecting the rate to come down.

Wamsi Mohan -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks, Bob. And then, more broadly, you've noted this on a more positive tone around the demand environment. Can you address a little bit more specifically what specific areas you're seeing signs of improved demand for you? And just a follow up, quick one on Huawei as well. You said there might have been about $100 million of lost sales here for this stoppage of shipments for a month, but as you resumed shipments, it sounded like you're not doing that at your full rate, so at what rate are you expecting to be shipping in the September quarter relative to maybe the anticipated reduction that you're foreseeing here?

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Okay. On the overall basis, I think the way we look at market growth, certainly we see strength in the data center across both HDD and Flash as we get into the back half of the year. We think there's growth possibilities both at the market level and specifically for us. We also see continued resilience in normal cyclical demand flowing through the historical PC category, so we see that trend continuing to be good both in terms of unit demand, but also in terms of capacity mix of that demand.

And generally speaking, mobile is on a relative basis stronger in the second half than it was in the first half. So I think that's the general theme. So we do see normal seasonality across markets that tend to behave that way and then obviously the data center is continuing to show robust capital spending expectations moving forward.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, and then relative to Huawei, we have resumed shipment, as we noted in the prepared remarks. But during the time when we see shipment to Huawei, they moved their sourcing requirements to some of our international competitors that were not impacted by the Entity List and so, when we subsequently resumed shipment, it was at a reduced rate that contemplated them sourcing components from other competitors.

Wamsi Mohan -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Thanks, Steve. Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Harlan Sur with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Harlan Sur -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. If I'm doing the math correctly, so you're full-year industry outlook for capacity enterprise HDD exabytes shipment growth of 30%, that implies about 60% year-over-year -- 60% petabyte consumption in the second half versus the first half. That's a very strong acceleration in the second half. First of all, is this about right and this implies strong capacity enterprise shipments in the second half. Secondly, the cloud data center, strong uptake, pretty broad based across most of the large US cloud and hyperscale guys or limited just to few?

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes, so I think you're about right and that's really reflective of our growth. We do see general strength in the market, but I think we're growing at a faster rate than the rest of the market.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, so the 30% that we were talking about was our growth, not necessarily industry.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Correct. But your math on -- if you look at half-to-half comparison, your math is right.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

That 60-40 is consistent with our math.

Harlan Sur -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. And I appreciate that. Good traction in the 14-terabyte. On Enterprise NVMe, commencing revenue ramp this quarter, good to see the initial design win traction. When will the higher margin profile of these products start to show up as a mix related gross margin impact? Is it December quarter you think? Is it more of first-half of next calendar year?

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I think there's some positive impact on the December quarter and it will sort of accelerate as we move forward.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. The other thing is -- putting aside what it will do to margins, it also allows us to diversify and de-risk our placement of bits going forward.

Harlan Sur -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our question comes from the line of Karl Ackerman from Cowen. Your line is open.

Karl Ackerman -- Cowen -- Analyst

Hi, gentlemen. Thanks for letting me ask a question. Two if I may. First, Steve, Bob or Mike, you've made great progress on transitioning to 96-layer 3D NAND and you indicated in your prepared remarks that client SSD capacity rose 50% year-over-year. I guess I'd like to ask how you think philosophically about your consumer hard disk drive businesses relative to your client SSD businesses, now that NAND prices have effectively been cut in half on a year-over-year basis and NAND demand elasticity, as you called out, is making SSDs much more economical today?

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yes, so I think the way we think about that and I think it's an essential to why we combine these assets. There will be a reasonably long tail on client HDD assets, both 2.5 and 3.5. But what we've seen as we move back into this pricing regime is this sort of continued predicted penetration of SSDs into what was historically the HDD part of the PC market. So that continues sort of as planned. Obviously, with the adjustment we made in our manufacturing footprint was in recognition of that. So, I think from our standpoint, things are generally progressing as planned and we're well situated to take advantage of that shift from one to the other, maintaining sort of the profit delivery of the HDD business as it moves into its later stages within the PC segment, but grow within the SSD transition on the other side.

Karl Ackerman -- Cowen -- Analyst

That's helpful. I guess as my follow-up question, regarding your NAND industry bit supply assumption of low-20s, I assume that's a production number, but how should we think about your own bit supply number, which, I guess, I would imagine would be mid-30s or higher. And in relation to that, I'm curious how we think about idling wafer capacity and going after or ceding market share in certain areas, mobile, as we described earlier, when some of the South Korean peers appear to be going after share near term. I guess, how should we think about the longer-term implications of that in regards to our cost structure? Thank you.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Yeah. So I think, one of the things to think about is, we focus very carefully on capacity -- relative capacity share. I think, we remain in a quite competitive position. The short term decisions we'll make based upon sort of economic and current market conditions we see as more tertiary, right. So ultimately, we were comfortable with the decision we made several quarters ago to run underutilized. That brought us into the middle of the year with a better overall inventory position than we would have otherwise had and ultimately, we're able to place our bets in a way that gives us a better overall economic outcome.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah and I would just -- to quibble a little bit with your choice of wording, I would not say that we ceded market share in the mobile market. We determined that, at the prices that were in effect, it did not make economic sense to take that business. And so, it was an economic decision that went into that as opposed to the ceding of market share.

Karl Ackerman -- Cowen -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of C.J. Muse with Evercore. Your line is open.

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Yeah. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the question. I guess a bit of a follow-up question. I'm not sure I completely understood. I believe, on the NAND bit growth outlook for calendar '19, across the board, we've heard 30% plus from your three major competitors, and you guys are talking low 20s. So is the low 20s is what you expect to shift this year, that's production and as part of that, if, in fact, you are growing less than the industry, can you speak to how you're going to focus those bits? And what are the implications we should be thinking about to your NAND gross margins?

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So let me clarify both the 20% and the 30%. If we look at the consumption of bits by our customers, and this is an industry statement, it would be in that 30% range. We're talking about the 20%. That is our estimate of industry growth and supply. The difference between the 30% and the -- the 30% and the 20% is consumption of industry inventory, which we estimate will be largely back in balance as we exit this calendar year.

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

And you're talking industry inventory downstream or on bit maker books?

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Industry in the supply chain, whether they -- whether it's inventory on ours and our competitors' books or inventory that was built up either in the channel or at our customers.

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

I guess as we model you guys through the second half of the year, we should be thinking about your bit shipments to revenue in the low-30s range or the low-20s range?

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So you should think about us in the low-30s range.

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then I guess, as my follow up, as you think about just short term for the Q3 guide, I'm coming to roughly 60% of the incremental revenue growth coming from NAND. Is that fairly accurate?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

We're going to see growth in both hard drives and in NAND. I don't know we're going to get too specific on the markets, but it's going to show good growth in both areas.

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mehdi Hosseini with SIG. Your line is open.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Well, thank you. I have a couple of follow ups. It's actually encouraging to hear cycle bottoming. And I think demand for console is going to be volatile. But it seems to me that you have a better control of the cost. So if I were to hypothesize and assume that ASPs would just be flat, this is NANDs ASPs flat into 2020. How should I think about your ability to expand NAND margin? And I'm not asking for a specific margin target. I'm just trying to understand a) the mix of business that you're pursuing, especially given your preference on higher margin business, and b) how the 96-layer 3D NAND is going to impact your cost? So any color on margin expansion, assuming the prices would be flat in 2020 would be great? Then I have a follow up.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So Mehdi, let me add -- this is Steve. Let me address that in a broader sense. We expect as we move through fiscal 2020 that our gross margins for both hard drives and flash will improve, resulting in increasing earnings as we move through fiscal 2020.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

We just have to wait and see how the supply and demand dynamics would impact pricing to have a better sense of gross margin, would that be fair?

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, in a literal sense. But absent what the specific dynamics are, we expect that our gross margins will continue to improve for both hard drives and flash as we move through fiscal 2020, also with the expense reductions and other things that we would see in increasing and improving EPS performance as we move through fiscal 2020.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Okay. And just a follow-up question for Bob. We have had two consecutive quarter of negative free cash flow. How does it evolve into the second half of the calendar year? And given your conservative capex and improving margin profile, should we expect free cash flow growth to accelerate into the new calendar year?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So good question, and we're very focused on cash generation right now. And I do expect we'll see improvement. We're not going to give a forecast for free cash flow for next year, but we're definitely expecting to generate cash. And as I mentioned, there are some timing benefits for us with respect to capex next year. So, I think it'll be a pretty good cash generation year.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Would it be, kind of, a breakeven or the worst case into the second half of the year?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

I would say it's definitely a worst case.

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Steven Fox with Cross Research. Your line is open.

Steven Fox -- Cross Research -- Analyst

Thanks. Good afternoon. Two questions for me as well. First of all, just getting back to the mix issue, is it reasonable to assume, given some of the positive product development, which you talked about on the opening, that you start to see gross margin benefits from mix as you get maybe into the second or third fiscal quarter of this year and where we might see that in HDDs and NANDs? Then I have a quick follow up.

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So let me talk about Flash. So I think, it is reasonable to assume that on a normalized basis for flash margin, mix will help us on a margin rate. Obviously, to the comment Steve made we expect the overall margin rate on flash and HDD to continue to migrate on positive direction through the year. Same goes for HDD as the capacity enterprise becomes an increasingly large part of our output, we see an upward trend on mix as it affects market.

Steven Fox -- Cross Research -- Analyst

That's helpful. And then just following on that answer on the HDD side with the 14 TB ramp now going pretty strong, do we think about average capacity per drive? Maybe reaccelerating, especially as you get into 16 TBs and 18 TBs or do we look back at how it's been over the last 18 months to 24 months as a guide for going forward? Thank you.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

No, I think we're going to see sort of -- our long term sort of rate is 40% year-over-year exabyte growth. We obviously have seen a down year, this year, but we expect to return over time to roughly that 40% annualized growth.

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

And that's compared to the enterprise, Steven.

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

And that's including, based on what you're seeing in terms of your own product development, say -- beyond a year.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. And that is a industry number and obviously our performance. At least in the short term, we're outperforming.

Steven Fox -- Cross Research -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Vijay Rakesh with Mizuho. Your line is open.

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Yes. Hi, guys. Just wondering on your NAND side, what's the speed of 64-layer and 96-layer, especially exiting the year?

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So we talked about that in my prepared remarks. Big crossover happens as we exit this quarter in September.

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

And so...

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

That's a 96-layer. So -- the total bit output crossover point happens in September.

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Got it. And just to clarify, I think you mentioned CapEx -- cash CapEx goes to $500 million for fiscal 2020 from $1.5 billion in fiscal 2019. Is that correct? And do you think that would impact any of your bit supply or transitions as you go into fiscal 2020? Thanks.

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I don't think it's going to impact our production volumes at all. As I mentioned, we are going to benefit from the timing of the capital deployment next year. So we'll have the capital deployed and we're not expecting to pay for all of it within the year.

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Munjal Shah with UBS. Your line is open.

Munjal Shah -- UBS -- Analyst

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Just a real quick, first on the data center solution business, if you look at it sequentially, revenues were up only 2%, while capacity enterprise was really strong. I was just wondering, if there were any offset in that business where revenue could be stronger?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I think the offset is to some modest degree, enterprise SSD, which as we discussed, will resume growth in the back half of the calendar year and first half of the fiscal year.

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

And then the second question on the NAND side. As most -- as your supply comes on from the Yokkaichi fab when it comes back fully, do you think you'll be equally -- you'll be able to place bits everywhere or would you still be...

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

We expect that we will have sufficient demand for the bits that we will be generating this quarter and beyond in the near term. We expect to be fully sold out in that regard.

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Alright. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ananda Baruah with Loop Capital. Your line is open.

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Holdings LLC -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the questions, I appreciate it. Two, if I could, Steve and Mike. Just would love to get your updated thoughts on how you're viewing the potential for this hyperscale cycle? I think on the last call, Steve, you said you thought -- well, you guys made remarks that you thought it would go until at least the June quarter of fiscal 2020, but that potentially could go through the calendar year. So I'd love to get your thoughts there. And then also thoughts on maybe potentially strength of it as well. And then I have a quick follow up.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So, I think what we've talked about was we see core strength through the end of this year, and best we can tell into the second half of our fiscal year, so first half of calendar year. So anything beyond that is a little outside of our normal visibility.

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Holdings LLC -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then any context on how -- I guess on degree of strength?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I think degree of strength we sort of talked to in our guides. So we think we're going to be above the 30% growth rate this year. So it's been strengthening as the years progressed. And I really think it's heading back toward that average of 40% year-on-year sort of growth.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, Ananda, it helps a little bit. But we have been talking about second half strength in terms of hyperscale demand, I mean, frankly, since the beginning of the year. I would say that our level of conviction regarding that has remained pretty constant as we move through this calendar year and remains at a high level. So we got pretty good confidence that previous comments that we've made in that regard remain an effect.

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Holdings LLC -- Analyst

Okay. That's great. That's really helpful. I appreciate it, guys. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. The last question comes from Mitch Steves with RBC Capital, before we end with a short statement by our CEO. Your line is open.

Mitch Steves -- RBC Capital -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Very good color on the NAND bottoming here. But I just have quick question just in terms of your cost control. I think that one of the big questions I have is, if you have a demand environment, it's similar to, let's say, about a year and a half ago, do you think the ability to reduce OpEx even further? Meaning that the operating margin could actually exceed the prior levels when NAND pricing improves?

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, the team's done a lot of work in terms of getting the cost structure in place this year and we're going to, as I mentioned, going to have the cost structure we want from an optics standpoint in the December quarter. Probably would have had it in September had it not been for the 14th week. I don't know that we're going to see a lot of opportunity to reduce from there and continue to execute the roadmap, which we're very pleased with.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, and one of the things I will add a little bit of color on that. I've been around a little bit longer than Bob, so I can probably add a little bit more, but, I think, one of the things that we learned having gone through the up and down cycle of the flash cycle is that because we're expecting that things are going to improve. We talked about a cyclical trough in terms of the flash market. What we want to do is we want to drive for efficiency as we are going through an up cycle and not add back expenses that were previously taken out through the down cycle. That's not necessarily a promise that we will drive below this $740 million, but we're going to continue to drive for efficiency as the demand and pricing environment improves.

Mitch Steves -- RBC Capital -- Analyst

Got it, understood. And just one quick follow-up related to kind of the hard disk drive business. So, one of the things that I understood is that the larger 16-terabyte drives take a little bit longer to build essentially maybe an extra 30 days to 60 days. So your comment about no change to kind of your data center expectations, do you guys have better visibility than you had when you were selling, let's say, 8-terabyte drives or smaller size drives? Or is that incorrect?

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Well, in general, we have increasingly good visibility because of the evolving sort of maturity of the cloud providers. So often, just the sort of operational engagement with them gives us a better view into their plans. And of course, in some instances we've even got commercial arrangements that give us a very good feel for their intentions. We have one particular case where we actually are paid to carry some inventory for continuity of supply reasons. And that gives us a very good feel for their deployment plans. And so it's really that that allows us to do it. And as you say, as capacities grow, there is a lengthening lead time. So that's important for us to have. But obviously over time, we want to counter that lead time lengthening with test time improvements that help shorten our cycle time.

Mitch Steves -- RBC Capital -- Analyst

Perfect. Thank you.

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Alright. Well, thank you all for joining us, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue. Have a great rest of the day.

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 53 minutes

Call participants:

Peter Andrew -- Investor Relations

Stephen D. Milligan -- Chief Executive Officer

Michael D. Cordano -- President and Chief Operating Officer

Robert Eulau -- Chief Financial Officer

Aaron Rakers -- Wells Fargo -- Analyst

Wamsi Mohan -- Bank of America -- Analyst

Harlan Sur -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Karl Ackerman -- Cowen -- Analyst

C.J. Muse -- Evercore ISI -- Analyst

Mehdi Hosseini -- Susquehanna International Group -- Analyst

Steven Fox -- Cross Research -- Analyst

Vijay Rakesh -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Munjal Shah -- UBS -- Analyst

Ananda Baruah -- Loop Capital Holdings LLC -- Analyst

Mitch Steves -- RBC Capital -- Analyst

More WDC analysis

All earnings call transcripts

AlphaStreet Logo More

More From The Motley Fool

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.