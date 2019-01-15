Will Western Digital Cut Its Dividend in 2019?

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 5% on Jan. 14 after Evercore analyst C.J. Muse downgraded the stock to Underperform and expressed concerns about its competitive threats and dividend.

In a note to investors, Muse warned that WD's competitive position was "not ideal," and claimed that its share of the enterprise SSD (solid state drive) market had "roughly halved in the last few years" to about 12%. Muse also pointed out that low market prices would reduce the average prices of its memory chips.

A platter-based HDD. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Muse reduced his price target on the stock from $35 to $30, and warned that WD would be "hard pressed" to support its dividend with its free cash flow (FCF) this year. Investors should always take analysts' comments with a grain of salt, but is Muse right about WD's dividend?

A closer look at Western Digital's dividend

WD currently pays a forward yield of 5%, which hovers near a multi-year high due to the stock's 50% decline over the past 12 months. WD started paying a dividend in 2012, but it hasn't raised that payout since 2015.

WDC Dividend Chart More

WDC Dividend data by YCharts

Over the past four quarters, WD's dividend payments eclipsed its earnings per share by nearly 120%, but only used up 21% of its FCF. This indicates that WD's dividend should stay safe if its business doesn't deteriorate too quickly. During last quarter's conference call, CEO Stephen Milligan declared that WD was "not looking at cutting the dividend."