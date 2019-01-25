Western Digital (WDC) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates

Western Digital Corp. WDC reported second-quarter fiscal 2019 non-GAAP earnings of $1.45 per share which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents and slumped 63% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the figure declined approximately 52% on a sequential basis.



Revenues decreased 21% year over year to $4.233 billion and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.241 billion. Moreover, the figure declined 16% sequentially.



Uncertain macroeconomic environment, declining trend in PC shipments and softness in NAND flash pricing trends adversely impacted results.







Notably, Western Digital shares are up almost 9.6% in the after-hours trading. This can primarily be attributed to optimistic revenue outlook for the second half of fiscal 2019. Notably, the stock has lost 53.7% in the past year, compared with the industry’s decline of 27.2%.



Segment Revenue Details



Client devices (52.3% of total revenues) declined16.4% year over year and came in at $2.214 billion. The figure was down 16.5% sequentially. Sluggish demand across smartphone and PC markets affected the segment results.



Client solutions (22.3%) slumped 24.7% year over year to reach $945 million. The figure inched up 1.4% sequentially.



Notably, the company is facing challenges owing to NAND flash pricing, which is currently on the decline on account of oversupply and weaker-than-expected growth in end-market demand.



Management noted that revenues from client compute SSDs exceeded client compute HDD revenues for the first time.



Data center devices and solutions (25.4%) plummeted 25.1% year over year to $1.074 billion, owing to weakness in end-market. The figure was down 25.7% sequentially.

Other Metrics



The company shipped 30.2 million HDDs at an average selling price ("ASP") of $67. The reported shipments were lower than the year-ago figure of 42.3 million. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total unit shipments and ASP were pegged at 36.69 million and $67, respectively.



While Flash exabytes shipments improved 5% sequentially, HDD Exabytes shipments declined 17% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Total exabytes sales (excluding non-memory products) declined 15% sequentially.



Considering revenues by product group, HDD revenues (48.7% of total revenues) declined 23.5% from the year-ago quarter to reach $2.06 billion. Flash revenues (51.3%) fell 17.8% from the year-ago quarter to reach $2.173 billion.



ASP/Gigabytes (excluding non-memory products) declined 18% sequentially.