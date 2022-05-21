Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Western Forest Products' shares before the 26th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.013 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.05 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Western Forest Products has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of CA$1.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Western Forest Products's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Western Forest Products has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Western Forest Products paid out just 7.5% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 8.5% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Western Forest Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Western Forest Products's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Western Forest Products has seen its dividend decline 5.1% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. Western Forest Products is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Has Western Forest Products got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Western Forest Products is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Western Forest Products looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Western Forest Products (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

