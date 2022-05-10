Western Forest Products' (TSE:WEF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 17th of June to CA$0.013. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Western Forest Products' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Western Forest Products' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 26.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 9.0%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Western Forest Products' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Western Forest Products' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was CA$0.08 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.05. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Western Forest Products has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Western Forest Products Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Western Forest Products is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Western Forest Products has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is Western Forest Products not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

