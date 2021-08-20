Western groups desperate to save Afghan workers left behind

COLLEEN BARRY and KERSTIN SOPKE
·5 min read

MILAN (AP) — The Italian charity Pangea helped tens of thousands of Afghan women become self-supporting in the last 20 years. Now, dozens of its staff in Afghanistan are in hiding with their families amid reports that Taliban are going door-to-door in search of citizens who worked with Westerners.

Pangea founder Luca Lo Presti has asked that 30 Afghan charity workers and their families be included on Italian flights that have carried 500 people to safety this week, but the requests were flatly refused. On Thursday, the military coordinator told him: “Not today.”

Dozens of flights already have brought hundreds of Western nationals and Afghan workers to safety in Europe since the Taliban captured the capital of Kabul. Those lucky enough to be rescued from feared reprisals have mostly been Afghans who worked directly with foreign missions, along with their families.

European countries also have pledged to evacuate people at special risk from the Taliban — feminists, political activists and journalists — but it is unclear exactly where the line is being drawn and how many Afghan nationals Western nations will be able to evacuate.

Pangea’s staff in Afghanistan is getting increasingly agitated. Lo Presti says they are specifically at risk for their role creating the kind of independence for women that is at odds with the Taliban's tenets.

“Pangea is an enemy because whoever creates awareness and rights is the enemy. We now have to hide,’’ Lo Presti said from his base in Milan. Pangea gave loans to help 70,000 women open their own businesses — hair and beauty salons and bakeries — and many of them support families with at least eight to 10 children.

The Italian Foreign Ministry touted the arrival of activist Zahra Ahmadi and female researchers from the Veronesi Foundation on a Thursday flight carrying 202 Afghan citizens, noting “the special attention to those who worked for Italy and who is under threat, such as women and young people.”

Yet still unprotected are untold numbers who worked with aid groups and other nongovernmental organizations in the fledgling democracy. Also included are those who assisted U.S. and NATO forces and are now stranded and being hunted by the Taliban. Many are deleting contacts with the West from their phones, or memorizing key numbers to maintain contact.

An Italian-Afghan doctor who worked for Italy’s development agency broke down after arriving on an evacuation flight and offered a harsh assessment of the West’s decision to leave the country.

“We need to save those people in Kabul. We left them in Kabul with nothing,’’ Dr. Arif Oryakhail told reporters, his voice breaking. “They cooperated with us, we trained them as obstetricians, nurses, doctors. They were working and now they are abandoned, our hospitals are abandoned.”

A German network has closed its safehouses for Afghan nationals who worked with coalition forces, calling them “death traps.”

“The Taliban are going door-to-door looking for local forces,’’ said Marcus Grotian, an active German soldier who runs the network. “This was foreseeable, and there has already been a visit to one of the safehouses by the Taliban. Thank God it was empty.’’

He is fielding 400-500 calls a day for help from stranded former workers and feels helpless. Afghans who were key to aiding the NATO deployment now “are throwing away their documents, and trying to get by,” he said. “We don’t know how to help them anymore.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged not to abandon Afghans who worked for the country, from translators to kitchen staff, as well as activists. More than 300 have been evacuated, and Macron’s office says charities want more added to the list.

Over 130 Czech nationals and Afghans were evacuated Monday and Tuesday, and Hungary has begun an evacuation mission for its citizens as well as some Afghans who helped its military.

Lo Presti is calling for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Afghans who worked with the West. He has been blocked so far from going to Kabul to help identify Pangea workers and their families amid the chaos. One family who ignored his advice and went to the airport lost sight of their children in the confusion and are unable to locate them, he said.

He acknowledged concerns in the West over "jihadist factions who are brought to the West and pass themselves off for refugees,″ making it more urgent that members of his organization get to Kabul to vouch for those who have worked with him.

But he also is cognizant of the risks for those left behind.

“Every night brings trepidation, because roundups like those of the Nazi regime are real, and the fear of being taken and arrested without the possibility of a defense and not knowing the future and imaging that it could be death," Lo Presti added. "This is terrifying us, and we are here. Imagine the women who are living it.”

A former British Marine, Paul Farthing, is campaigning to help 25 Afghans who work for the Nowzad animal sanctuary in Kabul and their families to settle in Britain. They include female surgeons in their 20s who fear forced marriages with Taliban fighters and an end to their careers.

“We gave them hopes, aspirations, dreams for the future,’’ Farthing said. “Thousands of people now have had their lives ripped from them.”

The concern is not only for individuals, but for the credibility of Western democratic values promoted over the last two decades as well as that of humanitarian organizations which recruit and rely on local staff in other danger zones.

Grotian says the Afghanistan withdrawal has exposed "that there is no concept of how to stand by people when things go bad."

The YAAR association for the Afghan diaspora in Germany is being barraged by calls from Afghans desperate to get out. Others, despondent, are deleting cellphone contacts altogether, so they don't leave a digital trail.

Any failure to evacuate Afghans will have long-term consequences, said YAAR head Kava Spartak.

“It is a sort of an endgame for the morale and for the European ethics. If they leave Afghans behind now, particularly those Afghans who worked with NATO troops and with international organizations fighting for democracy 20 years long, I think there wouldn’t be much left for European values anymore,” Spartak said.

__

Sopke reported from Berlin. Sylvia Hui in London, Kristen Grieshaber in Berlin, Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, Sylvie Corbet in Saulieu, France, Karel Janicek in Prague, Czech Republic, and Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other 'big' issues

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold talks in Moscow on Friday amid the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and as Russia's treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and Ukraine remain a source of ongoing tension between the two leaders' countries. Other challenging issues that are certain to play a role in the meeting are a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany opposed by the United States, the repression of dissent in Belarus, and allegations that the Belarusian government has channeled migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the European Union. Merkel’s visit to Moscow comes as the chancellor is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany.

  • An Announcement From The New Taliban

    They seem to be big Samantha fans. #Colbert #Comedy #ColdOpens

  • U.S. sending more consular officers to aid Afghanistan evacuation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was sending more consular officers to Kabul and other locations, including Qatar and Kuwait, to help with the evacuation effort from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized Kabul on Sunday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said 6,000 fully processed people were currently at the airport in Kabul and would soon be boarding planes.

  • Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti

    As if Haiti’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a tropical storm and the coronavirus pandemic weren’t enough, the temblor damaged the only medical oxygen plant in the southern part of the country. The building that housed the oxygen concentrator machines that the region depended on partially collapsed, and the machines were upended. The Etheuss company is run by the a family famous for their vetiver perfume oils plant in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas hardest hit by Saturday's earthquake.

  • Taliban control of Afghanistan 'makes me sick', says minister who served in Afghanistan

    A minister who served in Afghanistan has said the Taliban's control of the country makes him "sick", but that the group's involvement in the peace process was always going to be a reality after the West's intervention.

  • The Taliban is 'intensifying' its hunt for Afghans who helped the US and NATO, says a private intel report to the UN

    The Taliban is tracking down Afghans who worked with the previous government or foreign organizations, according to a confidential report for the UN.

  • AstraZeneca says prospect of COVID-19 drug success underscores value of vaccine ops

    An AstraZeneca executive said the prospect of offering a new treatment to prevent COVID-19 could position the British drugmaker as a supplier of both vaccines and drugs which guard against the infectious disease. The remarks by executive Mene Pangalos on Friday, after antibody drug AZD7442 was shown to prevent COVID-19 in a trial, came after another leading executive, Ruud Dobber, said last month that different options were being explored for the vaccine operations, which stem from a collaboration with Oxford University. "When we talked about the decisions around the vaccine we said obviously we want to see what the results of 7442 are as well," Pangalos told Reuters.

  • Europeans express 'grave concern' over IAEA report on Iran

    The foreign ministries of Germany, France and Britain on Thursday expressed “grave concern” over the latest report by the UN's nuclear watchdog that said Iran continues to produce uranium metal, which can be used in the production of a nuclear bomb. The International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna confirmed earlier this week that Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20% for the first time, and has significantly increased its production capacity of uranium enriched up to 60%. The production of uranium metal is prohibited by the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, and is meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb.

  • In highly vaccinated Singapore, masks may be last virus curb to go

    Singapore, one of the world's most vaccinated countries, is likely to stick to its mask mandate for some more time, according to its foreign minister, as the city-state cautiously reopens its borders and eases its COVID-19 restrictions. Masks have been compulsory since April last year in Singapore, which has been among the most successful countries in containing coronavirus outbreaks, with only 46 deaths recorded. Singapore has vaccinated more than three-quarters of its 5.7 million population.

  • Afghan activist in hiding from the Taliban vows to keep teaching women and girls

    An Afghan woman who set up a nonprofit organization to educate girls and women says she will fight to continue teaching even in the face of resistance from the Taliban.

  • The Taliban plans to ban drugs in Afghanistan. That could change the world for the worse

    After the Taliban’s opium ban in the early 2000s, a heroin drought in Estonia led underworld chemists to start manufacturing fentanyl

  • Mourinho leads the Serie A manager merry-go-round

    Jose Mourinho is the biggest name to arrive on a Serie A bench this summer but the once Special One's shock move to Roma is one of 12 managerial changes in Italy's top flight in a chaotic summer.

  • Afghan "resistance 2.0" taking shape to challenge Taliban rule

    In May, the son of an anti-Taliban hero vowed to lead an "organized resistance" against the militants if they took over. Now he wants U.S. help.

  • US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos

    The United States struggled Thursday to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. Taliban fighters and their checkpoints ringed the airport — major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

  • How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence

    Michael Williams’ wife pleaded with him to remember their fishing trips with the grandchildren, how he used to braid her hair, anything to jar him back to his world outside the concrete walls of Cook County Jail. Williams was jailed last August, accused of killing a young man from the neighborhood who asked him for a ride during a night of unrest over police brutality in May. But the key evidence against Williams didn’t come from an eyewitness or an informant; it came from a clip of noiseless security video showing a car driving through an intersection, and a loud bang picked up by a network of surveillance microphones. Prosecutors said technology powered by a secret algorithm that analyzed noises detected by the sensors indicated Williams shot and killed the man.

  • I Returned to Afghanistan 20 Years Ago to Help My Country. I’m Not Leaving Now

    All is not yet lost in Afghanistan, writes a veteran political activist

  • Desperate plea for female Afghan Olympians to be evacuated 'before it's too late'

    Samira Asghari said she feared for the safety of the athletes after the Taliban took control of the country.

  • Afghanistan: Who's who in the Taliban leadership

    What we know about those close to the top in the militant group that has taken control of Afghanistan.

  • Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing claims wife left Kabul on almost empty plane

    A former Royal Marine turned charity director in Afghanistan has warned people will be "left behind" in Afghanistan as he posted an image of his wife's near-empty evacuation flight out of the capital Kabul.

  • Tapper Calls Out Nikki Haley’s ‘Insulting’ Memory-Holing of Trump’s Taliban Talks

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper blasted former U.S Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and other former Trump officials on Thursday for their “attempted memory hole” of former President Donald Trump’s negotiations and peace agreement with the Taliban, calling it “insulting to everyone.”Amid the sudden collapse of the Afghan government following American troop withdrawals, which has resulted in Americans and Afghan allies scrambling to leave as the Taliban takes over, Republicans and Trumpworld figures