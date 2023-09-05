"Western handlers" deliberately put a Jew in charge of Ukraine – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that "Western handlers put an ethnic Jew in charge of modern Ukraine" to "cover up the anti-human nature" of Ukraine.

Source: Putin in a comment to a journalist from the Kremlin-aligned TV channel VGTRK, as cited by Meduza

Quote: "This makes the situation utterly repugnant: that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and of those who once presided over the Holocaust in Ukraine."

Background:

Putin said in June, supposedly quoting "Jewish friends" of his, that Zelenskyy "is not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people".

Ukraine's Chief Rabbi, Moshe Reuven Azman, responded to the Kremlin dictator, saying that he was proud of President Zelenskyy.

