"Western handlers" deliberately put a Jew in charge of Ukraine – Putin

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
1

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that "Western handlers put an ethnic Jew in charge of modern Ukraine" to "cover up the anti-human nature" of Ukraine.

Source: Putin in a comment to a journalist from the Kremlin-aligned TV channel VGTRK, as cited by Meduza

Quote: "This makes the situation utterly repugnant: that an ethnic Jew is covering up the glorification of Nazism and of those who once presided over the Holocaust in Ukraine."

Background: 

  • Putin said in June, supposedly quoting "Jewish friends" of his, that Zelenskyy "is not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people".

  • Ukraine's Chief Rabbi, Moshe Reuven Azman, responded to the Kremlin dictator, saying that he was proud of President Zelenskyy.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Recommended Stories