Western High School’s renowned debate coach arrested on eve of state tournament

A Western High School teacher and director of its decorated debate team was arrested on fraud charges on the eve of the squad’s return to the state championships next weekend.

Dario Camara, who also teaches English at the Davie high school, was arrested on Friday by Davie police, who say he failed to pay for thousands of dollars worth of food ordered from a North Miami catering company for debate functions in 2022 and 2023. Charges include grand theft and scheming to defraud.

Camara, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken to the Broward County Jail on a $10,500 bond, and had been freed by Sunday afternoon.

According to court records, Exquisite Catering by Robert says Camara ordered more than $16,000 in food for three events in April of 2022 and October 2023. Repeated attempts to get Camara to pay for the orders were unsuccessful, according to a civil suit filed by the catering company in November.

Under Camara’s leadership, Western High School students won two 2023 state titles at the Florida Forensic League Varsity State Championship tournament. The 2024 tournament is scheduled to be held March 2-3 in Wellington.

Camara was the Florida Forensic League Coach of the Year in 2018.

