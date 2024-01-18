Western Iowa man collects $2 million Powerball prize; another still unclaimed

A Pottawattamie man has collected a $2 million Powerball prize, and another remains to be claimed in Iowa, the Iowa Lottery says.

Danny Buckelew of Treynor on Wednesday claimed the prize he won by matching all five of the white ball numbers in the Oct. 7 Powerball drawing, the lottery said in a news release. The five-ball match is worth $1 million, and Buckelew had purchased the additional Power Play, which doubled the prize.

The lottery said Buckelew bought the ticket at the Casey's location at 403 Stephans St. in Tiffin. The store received a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A winner still to come forward to claim other multimillion dollar prize

Unclaimed for two months now is another $2 million prize Powerball prize, the lottery said. The ticket for the Nov. 25 drawing was purchased at Clinton Liquor, 1641 S. Bluff Blvd., in Clinton.

The winner has until May 23 to claim the prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: One of two $2 million Powerball winners in Iowa collects prize