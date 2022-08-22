Western Kentucky deputy jailer accused of committing sex offenses at jail, police say

A Webster County deputy jailer faces multiple charges for soliciting sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on duty, according to Kentucky State Police

An investigation started after Kentucky State Police received a complaint at the Webster County jail, according to a news release from state police. Through the investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates, state police said.

On Aug. 21, Drewicz was charged with three counts of video voyeurism, three counts of first degree promoting contraband, second degree sexual abuse (detention facility), and three counts of first degree official misconduct.

Drewicz was also arrested three days earlier on Aug. 18 on charges of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

He was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Court records were not immediately available for Drewicz’s most recent charges, but he’s set to appear in court in September on his drug charges.

This is a developing story and may be updated.