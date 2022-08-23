Western Kentucky man arrested on a dozen sex-related charges, state police say

A man from Hopkins County is facing a dozen child pornography charges after an undercover Kentucky State Police investigating unveiled illegal activity, according to state police.

Glenn Riddle, 40, of Madisonville has been charged with 11 counts of distributing matter portraying a minor under 12 years old in a sexual performance and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, according to state police. A search warrant was obtained for Riddle’s home and it yielded equipment used to facilitate the crime, state police said.

The undercover investigation began after state police’s Electronic Crime Branch learned about Riddle sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, according to a news release by state police.

The investigation was headed by state police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a unit created by the U.S. Department of Justice that is comprised of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Kentucky State Police said they were assisted by Indiana State Police in the investigation.