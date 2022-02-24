Western Kentucky murder suspect found in Fayette County, sheriff’s office says

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting in another Kentucky county.

Deovion Day, a 22 year old murder suspect from Christian County, was found by officials from the Fayette County Sheriff’s office and taken into custody. The warrants division of the office received an anonymous tip revealing Day’s whereabouts, the sheriff’s office said. Day has been charged with murder, first degree assault and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, among other charges.

Day was wanted in connection for a deadly shooting in Hopkinsville in late November, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department. Two other people – 27 year old Jaquavian Spencer and 21 year old Zamarius Humphries – were also wanted in connection to the shooting.

Spencer was wanted for first degree assault and Humphries was wanted for attempted first degree assault, according to police. Both also face additional charges.