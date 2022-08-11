Western Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

The Webster County Sheriff has been indicted on two criminal charges, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.

Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, was prosecuted by Cameron’s office on one count of first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony.

Cameron’s office made the announcement in a news release sent out Wednesday afternoon. The indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit, according to the release.

Officials didn’t immediately provide more information on what Jones allegedly did to warrant the charges. Jones was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.

Detective Herman Hall investigated the case on behalf of the Attorney General’s office. Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley presented the case before a Webster County grand jury.

According to the Tristate News, Jones became the sheriff on Jan. 1, 2021, and took over for former sheriff Frankie Springfield, who retired at the end of 2020. Jones has been with the department for 25 years, and was captain before his position as sheriff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.