Western Kentucky teacher charged with sexual abuse of a student, officials say

A Hopkins County teacher has been charged with sexual abuse for an alleged incident involving a female high school student, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted Aug. 18 about an incident that took place at Hopkins County Central High School the previous day. James Larson, 51, allegedly sexually abused a juvenile female student at the school.

The sheriff’s office said Larson was an educator at the school.

An arrest warrant was issued for Larson after probable cause was established, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Monday at the Board of Education office in Madisonville.

Hopkins County Schools said in a statement this week that it couldn’t comment on specific incidents and investigations, but that the district’s “number one priority is the safety of our students and staff.”

“As required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration,” the district said in a statement. “This matter has been turned over to law enforcement.”

Larson is being held at the Hopkins County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He had his first court apperance Tuesday and is due back in court on Sept. 2, records show.