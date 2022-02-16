Western Kentucky woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A Morganfield, Kentucky, woman has been arrested and charged in federal court for her alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Shelly Stallings, 42, faces multiple federal charges, including using a "dangerous weapon" to assault, resist or impede law enforcement officers, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Federal prosecutors allege Stallings and three other individuals discharged pepper spray at a line of police officers who were attempting to secure the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol.

Stallings is also charged with civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon.

Evansville news: More than 60 driving jobs in Evansville cut; end of Shoe Carnival contract cited

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and a Department of Justice counterterrorism office. According to the release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Western Kentucky provided assistance, too.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 750 individuals have been arrested throughout the U.S., including 225 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

This story will be updated.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Kentucky woman arrested in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. capitol riot