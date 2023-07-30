Western KY officer resigned, arrested for rape of a minor. KSP investigating.

A Western Kentucky police officer has been charged with rape of a minor after his department discovered he had sex with a 17-year-old.

Jeremy Taylor Wright, 27 of Caneyville, has been charged with third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, Kentucky State Police said.

State police Post 4 were notified by the Leitchfield Police Department of an internal investigation involving one of their police officers on July 27.

During the course of the investigation, state detectives discovered while an officer, Wright had sex with the minor on July 22 in Bardstown. Wright resigned from the department and the investigation was turned over to state police, a release from KSP said.

As a result of the investigation a warrant was issued on Friday and Wright was arrested. State police say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues. Wright was lodged in the Nelson Co. Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Leitchfield Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing by Det. Robert Hartley.