Western leaders and ambassadors congratulate Ukrainian defenders

Western top officials and ambassadors posted greetings for Ukraine's defenders to celebrate 1 October, the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Bridgen Brink, US Ambassador: "On behalf of the American people, I join millions of Ukrainians today in commemorating Defenders Day. We honor the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, the veterans who have served your country, and those who continue to fight."

Quote from Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament: "Today we honour the brave defenders of Ukraine, those on the frontline & the fallen soldiers. On Ukraine's Defender Day, we salute the courage, defiance & resilience of those not only fighting to protect their homeland, but also standing up for our values."

Details: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, posted a photo from Ukraine where he lit a candle in memory of the fallen.

Quote from Josep Borrell: "With the 09:00 minute of silence, we remember those who paid the highest price to defend their country & our collective freedom."

More details: Katarina Mathernova, the new EU ambassador to Ukraine, posted a photo from President Zelenskyy's official ceremony of awarding defenders of Ukraine, some posthumously, noting that it evokes strong emotions.

Background:

US President Joe Biden called on Congress to prevent problems with aid to Ukraine after the temporary budget was approved without this item.

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Secretary admitted that in the future, some Western training for the Ukrainian military, as well as weapons production, could take place in Ukraine.

