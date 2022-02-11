Western leaders to confer on Ukraine amid war fears
East Ukrainian border guards patrol the Sea of Azov off the city of Mariupol at a time of heightened military tension
Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes probe of the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi, saying it's another example of Black Americans facing danger simply for going about their daily activities. The FedEx driver, 24-year-old Demonterrio Gibson, was not wounded in the Jan. 24 incident. One of his attorneys, Carlos Moore, said Thursday that he believes police are not taking the investigation seriously.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday that service to its customers remains unchanged and there will be no interruption in wholesale power in reaction to newly-signed medical cannabis law in Mississippi. The TVA provides electricity to power companies operating in part of the state. "TVA has an obligation to serve our customers with safe, reliable low-cost energy and we will continue to do so," according to the statement. "The broader issue is a complex one and represents a conflict betwe
Cheney Orr/ReutersWhen police failed to get a response at a suburban Philadelphia residence after neighbors called with reports of domestic violence, they walked around the back to peer through a window. There, they say, they saw a man his thirties in the act of chopping off his girlfriend’s head with a machete.The victim was already dead when officers arrived and was in various stages of dismemberment. Police responded to a call to the Willow Apartments in Clifton Heights at around 4 a.m. Frida
Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Their partners were in active labor when they made the audacious remarks — and little did they know, their L&D nurse heard every word.
The areas where this year’s Super Bowl quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Joe Burrow played their high school ball could not be more different. | Opinion
Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.
2022 Olympics: IOC confirms Kamila Valieva's failed drug test. Here's what happens now.
Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are now parents to three boys, twins Malachi and Roman and 2-year-old son Isaac
Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl was solved using genetic genealogy, police in Pennsylvania announced.
Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida
A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party's nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people's liberty and property.
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
"It is believed the caller took his own life after calling 911 to report the accidental shooting," officials said.
The now father of two announced the surprise baby news on Thursday night