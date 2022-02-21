Western leaders decry Putin move as breach of international law

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen during a photo op with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during his visit to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.





Western leaders are decrying Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine as independent, arguing the move is a breach of international law.

Putin on Monday announced that he would be signing decrees recognizing the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent people's republics, calling the decision "necessary" in a speech from Moscow.

"I would request the federal assembly to back this decision and ratify the agreement of friendship and mutual help with both republics," he added in his remarks, which were translated to English.

Western leaders are now sounding the alarm, calling Putin's latest move a violation of international law.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Putin's decision is "a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements," referring to the agreement that was meant to tame hostilities in the Donbas region.

"The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine," von der Leyen added in a tweet.

The European Union said it would levy sanctions on individuals who were involved with Russia recognizing the two territories as independent, according to The Associated Press.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded a similar note in remarks on Monday, calling Putin's announcement a "breach of international law" and a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine."

He also called Putin's decision "a repudiation of the Minsk process" and agreements, calling the move "a very ill omen and a very dark sign."

The prime minister said the situation is "yet another indication that things are moving in the wrong direction in Ukraine."

"The U.K. will continue to do everything we can to stand by the people of Ukraine, with a very robust package of sanctions, as you know, fortifying the eastern flank of NATO in all the ways that we have," he added.

He said the U.K will "continue to think about what more we can do to support Ukraine in what is clearly a very, very dark and difficult time."

In the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Putin's decision a "blatant violation of Russia's international commitments" and said President Biden would be issuing an executive order prohibiting new investment, trade and financing by U.S. individuals to, from or in the "so-called" Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

Psaki also said the executive order would "provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine."

And in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin's plan to recognize the two territories as independent would be a "one-sided breach of the Minsk agreement."

Putin's announcement that he will recognize the two separatist territories in Ukraine as independent comes amid increased tensions between Moscow and Kyiv as Western leaders brace for a larger invasion by Russia.

The Kremlin has amassed up to 190,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, stoking fear in the U.S. and among allies that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.

Russia has denied having any such plans. Biden on Friday, however, said he was "convinced" that Putin had "made the decision" to invade Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week warned that a "swift and firm response" would follow from the U.S. and its allies if Russia were to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent.

Blinken has also vowed that that a "swift" and "severe" united response from the U.S. and European allies would follow if a "single additional Russian force" entered Ukraine.

Psaki on Monday said the measures she announced are "separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine."