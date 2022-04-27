Western Magnesium Receives Inspection Approval

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Western Magnesium Corporation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – TheNewswire – April 27, 2022 – Western Magnesium Corporation (TSXV:WMG.V) (OTC:MLYF) (Frankfurt:3WM) (“Western Magnesium” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has received the approval of final engineering field inspections that were conducted last week at the commercial pilot plant. All inspections of the equipment were successful, and the Company has received the final acceptance paperwork.

This comes as Western Magnesium’s commercial pilot plant is now just weeks away from commencing “green” magnesium production operations, which serves as a prime example of how far technology has evolved in the decades since America outsourced the environmentally unfriendly process of producing critical minerals.

Executive Chairman, Ed Lee, stated, “We are on the cusp of reintroducing magnesium production into America in a way that hasn’t been seen before and building an economy that everyone can truly rally around. The approval of these inspections is instrumental in our ability to showcase our innovative “green” solution in the domestic production of magnesium metal and alloys.”

Chief Technology Officer, Paul Sauvé, stated, “Approval of these inspections further demonstrates the competence of our engineering and construction teams. This work has taken a considerable effort and we are highly encouraged by what has been accomplished to date.”

The Company is excited to complete the final steps before production in late May, which will conclude with an official walk-through with city officials.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated, costly, and highly polluting production processes, Western Magnesium intends to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

