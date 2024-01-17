Western Maryland Scenic Railroad leases George's Creek rail lines

Jan. 17—CUMBERLAND — Officials with the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad announced Monday they have leased rail lines along Georges Creek with plans to boost tourism and freight service opportunities in the area.

State Sen. Mike McKay, chairman of the scenic railroad board, and Wes Heinz, CEO, said a 36-month lease has been signed to revive dormant lines extending from Shaft — located near Interstate 68 — south 13.5 miles to Westernport.

McKay said the lease was signed between the scenic railroad and Duncan Smith's Eighteen Thirty Group, the rail bed's owners. The agreement has created WMSR's Georges Creek Division.

"It's an exciting opportunity," said McKay. "We want to bring the tourism we have brought to Frostburg and Cumberland and bring it to the Georges Creek Valley."

Although maintenance will be required on the lines, officials hope portions of the line could be operational by Christmas with excursions from Barton to Westernport.

The scenic railroad has been growing since it returned to full operating capacity following the coronavirus pandemic. It had a record-breaking 75,000 riders in 2023 with 47,000 passengers boarding the popular Polar Express excursion.

The Georges Creek Division could add eight to 10 new jobs with the railroad once the line is fully operational, Heinz said. The WMSR has gone from about 10 employees in 2021, when Heinz was hired, to about 30.

Heinz said statistics show the scenic railroad's top five regions from which visitors are drawn are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Richmond, Virginia.

"I think we have proven that by the increase in our numbers what we bring to the community," said Heinz. "We want to go (to Georges Creek) and replicate that, and we believe we can do that. It's a little bit of that theory: 'If you build it, they will come.'

"At some point you have to be able to expand and offer different experiences that capture the imagination of your core audience," he said.

The officials say the Georges Creek line does need some maintenance. The main sector in need of repairs is a 400-foot stretch at Moscow that was washed out during flooding in 1996.

Railroad officials are optimistic that will be fixed.

"The track at Moscow didn't all fall apart," said Heinz. "It's all there. The hope is to repair it and reunite the whole stretch."

"As for the whole line, you're probably talking about $4 million or $5 million in maintenance," said McKay. "But, that doesn't mean we can't do things in spurts. It doesn't mean you don't work the line available now."

CSX operated in the area for decades, transporting millions of tons of coal, particularly in the 20th century, to buyers across the country and overseas.

McKay said the line will not be just about tourism. It is important to keep it in service for the former Luke paper mill, ensuring that any new business that may locate there will have rail freight service.

"Having a short track being part of the discussion for future economic development of the mill is paramount," said McKay. "So as a leader of the delegation, one of the priorities was to secure the rail. If the track is gone, no freight service for the mill or for a short track for coal. This demonstrates the WMSR commitment to the community for economic development not for just tourism but for the area as a whole."

"We've been approached about doing freight for some time," said Heinz. "We did some in 2021. When we get approached we are limited with space particularly at our railyard in Ridgeley (West Virginia). Georges Creek will give us some additional access."

Heinz said CSX would help the scenic railroad move train cars to the Georges Creek location.

McKay said his team has been meeting with elected officials along Georges Creek. "We want to be a good community partner and involve the local officials and community with us," said McKay.

"I'm very excited to add the Georges Creek Division," said Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan. "This is not only an opportunity for the railroad but for the entire region. The railroad will bring economic impact and jobs to the area."

WMSR officials said they remain committed to an effort underway to bring a bicycle path along the rail line. "We will work together with (the advocates) to find grants," said McKay. "We believe that vision will still happen."

Heinz said after the 36-month lease is up the scenic railroad will "have an option to purchase the line outright or continue to lease for a number of years."

For more information on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, including ticket availability, visit WMSR.com.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.