Western Maryland Scenic Railroad ridership sets record in 2023

Jan. 5—CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland Scenic Railroad officials said ticket sales for 2023 marked an all-time high for ridership with roughly 75,000 people boarding the attraction.

However, with the good news came a little bad.

Railroad officials announced recently that Maryland Thunder, the massive steam locomotive No. 1309, will be down for repairs for the first half of 2024.

The largest operating steam locomotive of its type in the world, No. 1309 was built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1949.

"As any good 75-year-old would know, you got to keep things limbered up and lubed up to keep moving," said Wes Heinz, the scenic railroad's CEO. "The ailment with the engine came in the form of a lubricator issue. We had done a repair (in the summer) on the running gear. But, the lubricator stopped feeding oil to one of the high pressure pistons. And the repair we did, because it ran dry, it undid itself. So now we have to perform the repair again."

Heinz said the pistons and rods will receive thorough maintenance while the work is being done.

"I was very, very happy with what No. 1309 did for us in 2023," said Sen. Mike McKay, chair of the scenic railroad board. "We worked her hard, particularly in the fall and with Polar Express. While it is our flagship, you have to use it in the right moments. Right now it needs some attention, but it will be back.

"Our success is a credit to Wes and his staff," said McKay. "What's pulling the train isn't the only factor. Whether you get diesel or steam, there is the service and the overall experience that really shines."

McKay said the steam engine could never pull all of the 1,000-plus excursions completed each year at the scenic railroad.

"To run steam all the time we'd have to have three steam engines on the property," McKay said.

The scenic railroad has acquired another diesel engine with the recent purchase of engine No. 561, a General Electric B32-8, to help with the workload.

Heinz said he is delighted about breaking the ridership record in 2023. At 75,000, it was 10,000 higher than 2022's total of 65,000 riders.

He said the Polar Express accounted for around 35,000 ticket sales, a 5% increase over last year.

McKay appeared as Santa Claus for 67 Polar Express trips.

"That's not a record," said McKay. "One Santa was there for all 74 trips. It truly was a banner year."

Nikki Shields, scenic railroad business director, said about 40 volunteers from area high schools and Allegany College of Maryland helped to make the Polar Express season a success.

"The volunteers did a great job and brought a lot of energy to the experience," said Shields. "As a way to say thanks we will be providing scholarships totaling $25,000 to about 25 young people. They will range from $200 to $2,000 depending on their level of participation. The scholarships are for educational purposes such as tuition, laptops — things like that.

"We were proud to be able to introduce those young people to benefits of volunteering and how it can have a positive impact on a community," added Shields.

During the winter months, the railroad will continue operating on weekends with its Allegheny Winter Express. Excursions are twice daily on Saturday and Sunday and feature a brunch 'n' munch menu.

"We've already sold 2,000 tickets for the Winter Express and we haven't even started running it," said Heinz. "This weekend will be a fundraiser to help defer the cost of doing the repairs (on No. 1309) for the second time."

Heinz said the winter service will continue even during snow.

"If you haven't ridden the train when it is snowing, it is a spectacular ride in the snow," he said.

For more information, including ticket availability, visit WMSR.com.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on X @GregLarryCTN.