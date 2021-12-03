Western negotiators tell Iran new nuclear proposals are "not serious"

Barak Ravid
·2 min read

The nuclear negotiators for the E3 – France, Germany and the U.K. – told Iranian negotiators in coordination with the U.S. that the opening proposals they presented in Vienna nuclear talks this week were unserious and unacceptable, an E3 diplomat briefed on the talks said.

Why it matters: The readout of the first round of talks show gaps between Iran and its Western counterparts that at the moment seem very wide and hard to bridge.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Iranian negotiators, led this week by deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, presented two new drafts in Vienna for an agreement on sanctions relief and measures Iran needs to take in order to roll back its nuclear program in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • The E3 diplomat said the draft on sanctions relief was extreme and maximalist, with the Iranians increasing their sanctions relief demands in comparison to the draft agreement achieved with the previous Rouhani government last June.

  • The second draft on Iranian nuclear measures was also very hardline. The E3 diplomat said the Iranians removed all of the previously agreed compromise language on steps they will take to roll back their nuclear program. In practice, the Iranians agree to fewer limitations on their nuclear program.

What they're saying: "We told the Iranians we were at an impasse so we needed to break and take stock," a Western diplomat with direct knowledge of the talks said.

  • Noor News, a website close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported on Thursday night: "In contrast to the two proposals Iran put on the table of negotiations, the West did not take any initiative, causing the process of negotiations to slow down."

  • Iran Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdolahian and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke on the phone on Friday. Iranian media reported Abdolahian told Borrell "the West needs to offer a real initiative to end the sanctions on Iran."

What’s next: Talks in Vienna will break on Friday afternoon after a meeting of the nuclear deal joint commission, which includes Iran, the EU, France, Germany, the U.K., Russia and China.

  • The E3 diplomat said delegates will return to their capitals for consultations and are likely to reconvene next week in Vienna for another round of talks, with hopes that the Iranians will return with a more flexible position.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately

    Israel on Thursday urged world powers to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog's announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges. "Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate halt to negotiations and the implementation of tough steps by the world powers," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office quoted him as saying in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • U.S. and Iran pessimistic about reviving nuclear deal

    VIENNA/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic on Thursday about the chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with Washington saying it had little cause for optimism and Tehran questioning the determination of U.S. and European negotiators. "I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric, don't give us a lot of cause for ... optimism," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Stockholm, saying he could judge in a day or so if Iran would engage in good faith. Blinken made the comments after Iran provided the European powers who are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials in Vienna with drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, as world powers and Tehran seek to reinstate the tattered pact.

  • Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

    Lebanon’s information minister announce his resignation Friday, in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Minister George Kordahi made the announcement at a press conference in Beirut, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen sparked the crisis. In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, affecting hundreds of businesses and cutting off hundreds of millions in foreign currency to Lebanon, which is already facing a major economic meltdown.

  • Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a return to the 2015 nuclear agreement. Now, Israel is opposing talking to Iran at all.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A senior Isra

  • U.S. defense secretary criticizes China over hypersonic weapon push

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region”

  • US defense chief slams China's drive for hypersonic weapons

    America's defense chief rebuked China on Thursday, vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade U.S. missile defenses “increases tensions in the region.” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's stern comments after annual security talks with South Korea, a top U.S. ally, are a window into one of the Biden administration's top foreign policy worries: How should Washington and its partners contain a Chinese military that is strengthening — both in sheer firepower and in confidence — as it pursues an end of American dominance in Asia? China sees much of Asia as its natural sphere of influence.

  • How Tel Aviv got to be the world’s most expensive city

    The Israeli city recently made international headlines as the most expensive city in the world, according to a global ranking made by research organization the Economist Intelligence Unit. It was pushed to the top spot this year by a rapidly-appreciating national currency and supply chain upheavals that increased the price of goods and services. Tel Aviv saw 2.2% price inflation in the past year and, more significantly, a fast appreciating currency that has put the price of many common goods and services among the highest in the world.

  • The 25 Best World War II Movies Ever Made

    From war-torn romances to bloody battles, these are the best films that depict the horrors of World War 2—and the humanity at the center of the conflicts

  • Deion Sanders says Lincoln Riley 'better call Snoop' Dogg for recruiting help at USC

    Lincoln Riley is the new head football coach at USC. Jackson State's Deion Sanders thinks he should call Snoop Dogg for some recruiting help.

  • Cardi B's Line Of Boozy Whipped Creams Just Saved The Holiday Season

    Cardi B launched a line of boozy whipped creams in three flavors that will save the holiday season.

  • Should Panthers, Christian McCaffrey consider a move to WR?

    Could it be time for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey, amidst further injury woes, to "be like water" and ponder a switch to WR?

  • In Peng Shuai diplomacy, critics see IOC as eager to please another culpable Olympics host

    The International Olympic Committee's treatment of the Peng Shuai case is a continuation of a decadeslong trend of enabling authoritarian regimes, critics say.

  • China Is Racing Ahead to Lock in Asian Trade. Time to Worry.

    When the world’s largest trade deal goes into force in January, it will have China at the helm, not the U.S. Former National Economic Council deputy Kelly Ann Shaw on what’s at stak.

  • Overturning Roe could strain abortion access even in blue states

    If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions could be harder to access even in states where they remain legal, because those clinics could be flooded with patients from states that have cracked down.The big picture: This has happened before, and clinics fear the crush of demand would be a major problem in the immediate wake of a decision that would allow states to ban abortion.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Abortion clinic

  • Modi is enabling a handful of very large players to run India’s economy

    In December 2020, NITI Aayog’s chief Amitabh Kant was attacked for saying that India had “too much democracy.” Kant said: “In India we are too much of a democracy so we keep supporting everybody.” What he was saying in essence was that the government of India would back a very small set of elite firms.

  • Posts falsely claim to show Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan 'wearing pro-Muslim party T-shirt'

    A photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan circulating on Facebook appears to show him wearing a T-shirt pledging support for a pro-Muslim political party. Khan is among a group of high-profile Bollywood actors who identify as Muslim in Hindu-majority India. In fact, the image has been doctored; the text and logo for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party have been superimposed on Khan's photo. The image was shared here on Facebook on November 11, 2021.The picture appears to sh

  • What is Roe v Wade and did it get overturned?

    Ruling enshrined women’s right to terminate a pregnancy

  • Africa's week in pictures: 26 November - 2 December 2021

    A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

  • One of the early scholars of critical race theory bombarded with hate mail, threats

    Richard Delgado, one of the founders of the critical race theory movement, tells Axios he and his wife have been receiving a steady stream of threatening messages since the coordinated, conservative campaign against critical race theory began.Why it matters: Educators across the country — even some elementary school teachers — have faced harassment and threats over the past year over lesson plans that teach about system racism in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insig

  • UN says Islamic State committed war crimes at Iraqi prison

    The head of a U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq said that Islamic State extremists committed crimes against humanity and war crimes at a prison in Mosul in June 2014, where at least 1,000 predominantly Shiite Muslim prisoners were systematically killed. Christian Ritscher told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that evidence collected from mass graves containing the remains of victims of executions carried out at Badush Central Prison and from survivors shows detailed preparations of the attack by senior Islamic State members followed by an assault on the morning of June 10 that year.