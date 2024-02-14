Western Pa. candidates line up for spring primary

Feb. 13—Republican Rep. Jill Cooper will have a primary challenger this spring for her Murrysville-based seat in the state House.

Cooper, the first-term incumbent, appears to be the lone member of Westmoreland County's state House delegation to face a primary challenge. Nomination petitions to appear on the April 23 primary ballot were due in Harrisburg by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Murrysville Council member Fredericka Jamie Lingg, a Republican who was elected last fall and took office this year, has filed documents to run against Cooper.

Incumbents Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield; Eric Davanzo, R-South Huntingdon; and Leslie Rossi, R-Unity are unopposed in the Republican primary.

Incumbent George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, is retiring at the end of the year. His former chief of staff, Republican Brian Rasel of Penn Township, is the lone candidate seeking to replace Dunbar.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, appears to be unchallenged in her bid for a fourth term in office. No Democrats filed to run against her in the fall.

"The field of candidates developed in the manner that we had anticipated for some time," said Westmoreland County GOP Chairman Bill Bretz. The party has not scheduled a date to consider endorsements prior to the primary, Bretz said.

Democrat Margie Zelenak of Mt. Pleasant Township will run against Rossi for the seat that represents Cook, Derry, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mt. Pleasant, St. Clair and Unity townships. Zelenak is the retired executive director for the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association.

Democrat Cherri Rodgers, a school nurse from Scottdale, will run for the seat held by Davanzo. That district includes Madison, Monessen, Scottdale, East Huntingdon, Rostraver, Mt. Pleasant, South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships and a small section of North Huntingdon.

Westmoreland County Democratic Chairwoman Michelle McFall said the party views the contested state House races as important to its election strategy this fall.

"The data shows that when there is a downballot candidate on the ticket, it increases turnout, and that's what we want — to narrow the margin," McFall said.

Democrats will have a contested primary with three candidates running for the Congressional seat held by first-term incumbent Summer Lee of Swissvale. Two individuals will challenge Lee this spring for the seat that includes Pittsburgh, Allegheny County's eastern suburbs and western portions of Westmoreland County.

Laurice MacDonald of Pittsburgh and Bhavini Patel of Edgewood filed to run against Lee on the Democratic ballot. Republican James Hayes of Pittsburgh filed to run for the seat as a Republican.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters, is unopposed seeking his fourth term in office representing the district that includes most of Westmoreland and all of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.

Democrats Ken Bach of South Huntingdon and Christopher Dziados of South Strabane — both veterans — are seeking to challenge Reschenthaler this fall.

