Western Pennsylvania city manager facing new charges for allegedly stealing public funds

Suspended DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio is facing new charges after he was previously charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of public funds for his personal expenses.

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Suplizio faces a total of 13 felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges regarding conduct during his recent years as city manager, as well as his time spent as executive director of the DuBois Area United Way.

The attorney general’s office said the new charges are in regards to Suplizio misappropriating public funds and attempting to obstruct a police investigation into shoplifting incidents involving the then-mayor of DuBois.

Suplizio is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, dealing in proceeds, and conflict of interest; and misdemeanor misapplication of entrusted property, fraudulent return, and obstruction.

The additional charges were filed following the last court appearance in this case on Aug. 16, the attorney general’s office said. Some of the additional charges are a result of investigation conducted since the grand jury presentment was issued last year.

Suplizio is charged with using funds from city bank accounts and the Dubois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble, the attorney general’s office said. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories.

“Instead of acting in the best interests of the community he was supposed to serve, the defendant used his position to line his own pockets and abused his authority for personal gain,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “This arrest is a reminder that no one is above the law, and that everyone who holds public office in Pennsylvania is accountable to the people.”

The attorney general’s office also said Suplizio used his position as manager to enter into contracts with businesses for which he received personal benefits. He also provided false information on his tax returns and paid for numerous charges with public funds.

Suplizio appeared at the district court late Wednesday morning. He was arraigned on the charges and bail was set at $100,000.

