Western Pennsylvania Girl Scouts among citizen scientists studying solar eclipse in April

Western Pennsylvania Girl Scouts are part of a citizen science research project connected to the April 8 solar eclipse.

Scouts had to apply to be Eclipse Investigators and part of the project that includes training on how to use a telescope and camera to track the movement of the sun while capturing images of it. Their data will be submitted to the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative.

Who are Eclipse Investigators?

Girl Scout cadettes, seniors and ambassadors from western Pennsylvania, including Erie and Crawford counties, could apply.

According to information from Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, it was selected through Einstein's Incredible Universe program to be among teams of young females located along the path of the total solar eclipse. They will collect data for the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative.

In addition to their volunteer work for the DEB Initiative, Scouts will have the opportunity to earn badges and participate in a study on gender equality in S.T.E.M., according to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.

What is the DEB Initiative?

The initiative was one of three citizen science investigations to receive funding from NASA, according to a July statement.

The Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative will organize volunteers as they capture images of the corona during the eclipse, according to NASA. Using identical instruments at more than 70 locations across North America, participants will document the moment-by-moment appearance of the corona throughout the eclipse.

